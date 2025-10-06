flex-height text-black H2 2025 SAP Innovation Guide default {} default {} primary default {} secondary style background-blue-9

Finance Finance professionals gain new Joule Agents to support compliance and more resilient decision-making, freeing them to focus on strategic growth. New Joule Agents Automate Core Finance Functions SAP is introducing two new Joule Agents that will help automate specific, time-consuming tasks within finance departments. They will allow professionals to focus on strategic analysis by facilitating faster, more informed decisions, increasing financial resilience, and allowing employees to focus on more strategic work. Cash Management Agent: Reasons over daily bank statements and acts to automate reconciliation tasks, identify potential cash shortages and surpluses, and suggest optimizations. SAP research using customer data estimates this agent can help save finance professionals up to 70 percent of the time spent on manual reconciliation. General availability is planned for Q1 2026.

Spend Management New AI capabilities and Joule Agents support procurement and spend management to drive savings, compliance, and efficiency. New AI Capabilities Added to SAP Ariba Solutions for Source- to-Pay SAP is rolling out the next generation of its SAP Ariba solutions for source-to-pay. New capabilities will help procurement professionals improve cost savings, ensure compliance, and build supply chain resilience by automating and supporting key processes such as buying, sourcing, supplier management, contracts, and invoicing. SAP Ariba solutions are now built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), making it easier to integrate them with SAP Business Suite, the SAP ERP application, and third-party ERP systems using open APIs. The upcoming release introduces several key capabilities: A new, simplified user experience through a central SAP Ariba launchpad will provide clear navigation, to-do items, and insights.

Artificial intelligence is integrated directly into workflows to assist with tasks like contract analysis, sourcing event creation, bid analysis, and generation of supplier summaries.

Automated sourcing by aggregating demand and analyzing bids in complex scenarios will become simpler with embedded AI capabilities.

Supplier management will be updated to include enhanced 360-degree supplier profiles, performance evaluations, and AI-based risk analysis to help manage partnerships. Contract management will be more deeply integrated with Icertis Contract Intelligence, adding native contract-authoring tools. A new central intake management feature will serve as a single starting point for all spend requests, from simple goods to complex sourcing events. These updates will be generally available in February 2026, with incremental updates throughout the year. New Skills-Based Hiring Feature for SAP Fieldglass SAP announces new AI enhancements to the SAP Fieldglass portfolio that make it easier to match potential contractors with available positions by automatically analyzing role descriptions to determine the skills required for each position. SAP estimates this can reduce time to source potential candidates by up to 50 percent, allowing teams to focus on strategic tasks, including skills-based hiring, and reducing unconscious bias. The new capability works in conjunction with existing AI features in the portfolio — including resume analysis and job description creation — to provide a faster, more cohesive and efficient hiring process. This feature is generally available now. New Joule Agent and Generative AI Capabilities Simplify Key Procurement Processes in SAP Ariba SAP continues to infuse agentic and generative AI capabilities across its source-to-pay solutions, helping customers optimize productivity and decision-making at scale — an approach aligned with market trends. A recent Economist Impact study, sponsored by SAP, found that procurement professionals are embracing AI, with 89 percent of respondents expressing confidence in their ability to leverage AI for efficiency and productivity gains. SAP introduced a new Joule Agent for bid analysis that can automatically compare supplier bid data, including total cost — factoring in unit prices, shipping, and payment terms. This tool will highlight trade-offs and insights often missed during manual processes, giving procurement teams immediate access to critical information. General availability for the Bid Analysis Agent is planned for release in Q1 2026. SAP also added three AI features to its SAP Ariba Procurement portfolio: AI supplier-response summary: Joule, SAP’s AI copilot, will help review, analyze, and summarize supplier responses to questionnaires. Consolidating information in one place will help procurement specialists make more informed decisions regarding category management, sourcing, and contracting. This feature will be generally available in Q1 2026.

Supply Chain Management New intelligent orchestration and Joule Agents will empower supply chains to predict, prevent, and respond to disruptions, connecting global networks with real-time insights and embedded AI. SAP Announces Supply Chain Orchestration to Predict and Prevent Disruptions SAP introduces SAP Supply Chain Orchestration, a new solution designed to empower customers with one synchronized supply chain system that will help enhance risk detection, deliver actionable insights, and enable coordinated responses across supply chains. An intelligent impact analysis capability will help manage upstream supply chain risks and disruptions, and both external and internal supply chain signals will be contextualized into prioritized actions. The solution will also provide multi-tier supply chain insights that extend beyond traditional boundaries. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP Supply Chain Orchestration can leverage data from SAP Business Network and the SAP Business Data Cloud solution — expanding insights across every tier of the supply chain. A significant part of this new offering, SAP Business Network will help identify potential exposures in supply chains, contextualize risks, and provide notifications about which suppliers, materials, or orders could be affected. AI-native decisioning will trigger appropriate actions across all supply chain domains — such as planning, logistics, procurement, and manufacturing — to resolve or mitigate identified disruptions. A post-event analysis will help improve risk and compliance management intelligence for future disruptions. By centrally managing the moving parts of a supply chain across people, processes, systems, and partners, organizations can help ensure that goods, information, and finances flow smoothly from suppliers to customers, while also increasing visibility, driving efficiency and compliance, and enhancing customer satisfaction. General availability is planned for the first half of 2026. SAP Reimagines Supply Chain Planning with Advanced AI and Unified Scenario Simulations SAP is rolling out a comprehensive set of new AI-driven capabilities in the SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) solution that will enhance planning, decision-making, and the ability to act quickly across supply chains. The new capabilities include: Harmonized planning area: Supports time-series and order-based planning, enabling users to move smoothly between strategic, tactical, and operational horizons, and supports telescopic planning.

Supports time-series and order-based planning, enabling users to move smoothly between strategic, tactical, and operational horizons, and supports telescopic planning. Configurable planner workspace: Centralizes analysis and decision-making, allowing users and decision-makers to monitor performance, simulate scenarios, and take action.

Centralizes analysis and decision-making, allowing users and decision-makers to monitor performance, simulate scenarios, and take action. Harmonized scenario simulations: Provides enhanced smart scenarios across time-series and order-based planning, supported by SAP’s AI copilot, Joule and new scenario comparisons.

Provides enhanced smart scenarios across time-series and order-based planning, supported by SAP’s AI copilot, Joule and new scenario comparisons. Embedded AI capabilities: Uses machine learning-assisted forecasting andinventory management to enhance planning processes and improve precision daily, weekly, and monthly.

Uses machine learning-assisted forecasting andinventory management to enhance planning processes and improve precision daily, weekly, and monthly. Joule integration: Provides contextual assistance and natural-language navigation, allowing planners to ask questions and receive instant, actionable insights from forecasts, supply plans, or multi-echelon inventory.

Provides contextual assistance and natural-language navigation, allowing planners to ask questions and receive instant, actionable insights from forecasts, supply plans, or multi-echelon inventory. Post-planning intelligence: Monitors performance against key performance indicators (KPIs) and identifies deviations early, helping close the loop between planning and execution.

Monitors performance against key performance indicators (KPIs) and identifies deviations early, helping close the loop between planning and execution. Characteristic-based planning: Includes powerful right fidelity supply planning, which assigns attributes that optimize stock and capacity matching, reducing master data complexity while maintaining compliance. This significant evolution of SAP IBP adds intelligent automation, streamlined planning and decision-making processes, a harmonized data model, and a unified, intuitive interface designed for modern planners. Intelligent automation of job scheduling and inventory optimization frees planners to focus on strategic decisions. The integrated solution also improves collaboration across business networks, connecting partners, suppliers, and customers in real time. AI capabilities are currently in beta mode and planned for general availability in Q2 2026. All other enhancements are now generally available. New Joule Agents Automate Key Supply Chain Management Tasks and Accelerate Decision-Making SAP introduces three new Joule Agents for supply chain management, designed to automate critical, time-consuming tasks and empower teams to focus on strategic decision-making. These agents will embed AI-native automation into production planning, change management, and supplier onboarding workflows, reducing manual effort, minimizing errors, and boosting operational efficiency. Production Planning and Operations Agent: Available in SAP Cloud ERP solutions, this agent will support production planners and supervisors by automating prerequisite checks for releasing production orders (including material, capacity, and scheduling availability), recommending workarounds, and releasing production orders when ready. The agent will validate and release orders when conditions are met, accelerating production start times and shorting order-to-delivery cycles. It will also help reduce operational costs by eliminating manual validations and preventing costly rework, while improving planners’ productivity and satisfaction with streamlined workflows. General availability is planned for Q1 2026.

Customers can maintain speed while adding the scalability required to support increased trading partner volumes and go-lives for new regions, without performance degradation. System-agnostic SAP Business Network: SAP and third-party systems can connect more easily so customers can start operating quickly across different IT landscapes.

SAP and third-party systems can connect more easily so customers can start operating quickly across different IT landscapes. A single global directory of trading partners : A unified global directory with guided onboarding activates partners at scale so customers can operate confidently across regions with consistent safeguards and regional data controls.

: A unified global directory with guided onboarding activates partners at scale so customers can operate confidently across regions with consistent safeguards and regional data controls. Customization: The SAP Build solution and its open APIs help users quickly customize workflows. The consistent SAP Fiori user experience minimizes clicks and reduces training time.

The SAP Build solution and its open APIs help users quickly customize workflows. The consistent SAP Fiori user experience minimizes clicks and reduces training time. Joule integration: SAP’s AI copilot, Joule, will enable analytics and automation across multi-tier networks and flexible account models, turning real-time signals into earlier insights and faster approvals. SAP Business Network on SAP BTP is generally available now, with the exception of Joule integration, which will be generally available in January 2026. Network Centricity for Supply Chain Management SAP is also providing deeper network collaboration that supports end-to-end value streams across SAP Business Network and SAP Cloud ERP, SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions, and the SAP Transportation Management application. This will synchronize fragmented workflows across services, procurement, logistics, and asset maintenance — enabling faster dispute resolution, emissions tracking, and AI-assisted navigation within the system. These enhancements will benefit a variety of business users. Procurement teams can manage services across categories with fewer manual steps. Logistics teams can resolve freight disputes more efficiently, and sustainability leaders can generate audit-ready Scope 3 emissions reports. Maintenance technicians can use natural language capabilities in Joule to locate equipment and work orders quickly. Joule is now available in SAP Business Network for Logistics and SAP Business Network for Asset Management, introducing embedded emissions tracking and dispute resolution directly into the network experience. General availability for these enhancements and features is planned for end of 2025. Searchable Supplier Profiles in SAP Cloud ERP Users of SAP Cloud ERP solutions will be able to search SAP Business Network for Suppliers by company name, goods, or services — directly from their ERP interface. This will eliminate the need to switch systems or manually onboard suppliers, allowing procurement professionals to discover and engage new vendors faster. Suppliers with active accounts will benefit from increased visibility, while buyers can enjoy a streamlined experience with no activation costs. The capability will prioritize verified profiles in search results and integrate the purchasing process within ERP workflows. General availability is planned for Q4 2025. Intelligent Services Help Modernize and Optimize Supply Chain Operations SAP announces new support to help customers modernize and optimize their supply chains with intelligent, cloud-based services that combine master data management and inventory optimization enabled by AI. These applications — delivered as consulting solutions on SAP Cloud ERP and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) — enable technical users, supply chain teams, and production planners to improve planning accuracy, reduce costs, and accelerate clean core adoption across SAP and third-party systems. New Consulting Solutions for SAP Cloud ERP Private The new consulting solutions provide built-in use cases for supply chain management customers using SAP Cloud ERP Private and leveraging SAP BTP. These solutions help reduce implementation effort and enable faster time to value. With a multi-system view of material requirements planning (MRP) — covering master and transactional data, actual stock, and global safety stock visibility — these services give supply chain leaders insights to act with confidence. Updates to the MRP monitor tool in the form of AI-generated alerts and rule-based automation proactively identify and resolve data issues, improving master data quality and streamlining operations. Customers have been shown to benefit from inventory reduction at the same service level. Other benefits include reduced scrap, increased forecast accuracy, and a lower total cost of ownership. These consulting solutions are generally available now. toc-include true style divider-top

Human Capital Management Innovations in human capital management help HR professionals attract, develop, and retain top talent including new Joule Agents, a workforce knowledge network, and data-driven insights. New Joule Agents in SAP SuccessFactors Help Boost Productivity for Human Resources Processes SAP introduces four new Joule Agents to SAP SuccessFactors solutions designed to make core HR processes more efficient and personalized: Career and Talent Development Agent: Automates the succession planning process and helps managers identify and develop future leaders within their organizations. The agent reasons over success plans and acts to prompt managers for updates, recommend successors, and generate personalized development plans for future leaders.

Automates the succession planning process and helps managers identify and develop future leaders within their organizations. The agent reasons over success plans and acts to prompt managers for updates, recommend successors, and generate personalized development plans for future leaders. HR Service Agent: Functions as a direct point of contact for employees and reduces the time HR staff spend answering routine questions. The agent reasons over employee questions and company policies and acts to provide immediate answers or raise a ticket in the SAP SuccessFactors Enterprise Service Management solution. It cuts down time employees spend on HR policy inquiries and helps increase organizational productivity, reduce support costs, and improve the employee experience.

Functions as a direct point of contact for employees and reduces the time HR staff spend answering routine questions. The agent reasons over employee questions and company policies and acts to provide immediate answers or raise a ticket in the SAP SuccessFactors Enterprise Service Management solution. It cuts down time employees spend on HR policy inquiries and helps increase organizational productivity, reduce support costs, and improve the employee experience. People Intelligence Agent: Connects the People Intelligence application in the SAP Business Data Cloud solution with Joule capabilities and SAP SuccessFactors to enable managers and HR teams to ask questions in their own words and receive intuitive, accessible workforce analytics. The agent reasons over people data to spot trends, uncover problems, and acts to recommend tailored actions to address organizational issues like employee retention, compensation, and skills distribution.

Connects the People Intelligence application in the SAP Business Data Cloud solution with Joule capabilities and SAP SuccessFactors to enable managers and HR teams to ask questions in their own words and receive intuitive, accessible workforce analytics. The agent reasons over people data to spot trends, uncover problems, and acts to recommend tailored actions to address organizational issues like employee retention, compensation, and skills distribution. Payroll Agent: Helps employees better understand their pay by combining paycheck details with time data, enabling intelligent “explain pay” scenarios (such as highlighting unexpected overtime), and suggesting follow-up actions. For administrators, it strengthens payroll accuracy by detecting and correcting pre-payroll issues before processing. The agent reasons over payroll and time data to provide clear explanations, proactive alerts, and guided resolutions, reducing errors while enhancing both employee trust and administrator confidence. Building on the launch of the first Joule Agent in SAP SuccessFactors (the Performance and Goals Agent, generally available in November 2025), these new agents advance SAP’s vision for agentic AI by enhancing productivity, agility, and decision-making across organizations. General availability is expected in May 2026. Joule Leverages New Workforce Knowledge Network for Industry Expertise and Best Practices SAP announces a first-of-its-kind workforce knowledge network, an ecosystem of external content providers that will integrate broader business data context, the latest HR research, and relevant HR best practices into Joule. Content from leading human capital management (HCM) industry experts from G-P (Globalization Partners) and The Josh Bersin Company will flow directly into Joule. With these integrations, Joule can ingest third-party content and interact with various agents, providing employees with guidance grounded in real-world insights and trusted research. For example, HR leaders can access G-P Gia, an HR agent developed by G-P, directly within Joule, providing access to expert global employment guidance. Additionally, HR professionals can ask Joule for information about topics like “best practices for hiring engineers in a high-cost location.” Joule can deliver insights backed by extensive research provided by Galileo, an HR-specific AI agent developed by The Josh Bersin Company. The workforce knowledge network will help reduce information gaps for executives, managers, and employees by offering them resources on a variety of topics related to their work, helping to inform their daily tasks and decisions. General availability is planned for the first half of 2026. Integrating Time Tracking Data from SAP SuccessFactors into Joule Helps Employees Better Understand Their Pay SAP announces enhancements to its “explain pay” feature in Joule by integrating data from the SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking solution. This update will allow employees to get instant, easy-to-understand answers to questions surrounding pay changes. With the integration of time tracking data, Joule can provide more accurate, context-specific pay explanations to employees by connecting pay changes to time entries like hours worked, absences, or overtime. Additionally, the explain pay feature will provide expanded geographic support to employees in Germany and Mexico in the H2 2025 release in November, with future expansions to Brazil and the Netherlands to follow. This enhancement will improve the employee experience, making it easier, faster, and more transparent for workers to understand their pay while also fostering organizational trust. SAP estimates that this update can potentially reduce payroll-related help desk tickets by up to 50 percent, which significantly lessens administrative burden and frees up time for more strategic tasks. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. New People Intelligence Capabilities in SAP Business Data Cloud SAP announces multiple new capabilities for People Intelligence in SAP Business Data Cloud that will help organizations break down data silos, harmonizing their HR and business data. New prebuilt insights are now available for recruiting, learning, succession, career-development planning, and performance and goals management. These updates equip HR and business leaders with AI-driven, actionable insights in People Intelligence to address critical workforce questions across the employee lifecycle. For example, they help determine whether successors have been identified for key positions, track the progress of employee development goals, ensure goals are aligned with business strategy, and assess if high performers are being adequately rewarded. All prebuilt insights are generally available. SAP plans to add more capabilities to People Intelligence that will provide insights on use cases including rewards and recognition, benefits, time management, and onboarding. These additional enhancements are expected to be generally available by May 2026. Initial capabilities announced at SAP Sapphire in 2025 for the People Intelligence application in SAP Business Data Cloud are now generally available. New Workforce Management Capabilities Help Optimize Shift Scheduling and Simplify Global Compliance SAP introduces two enhancements designed to modernize shift scheduling and time-off processes, empowering organizations to streamline operations and minimize compliance challenges. New SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Scheduling: This solution will help shift planners and supervisors in manufacturing and production industries create smarter schedules by matching staffing levels with real-time business demand and required skills. The new solution will analyze demand signals, staff capabilities, and labor rules to propose optimized rosters for shifts. SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Scheduling will reduce the administrative burden on managers by creating schedules that match the right people with the right skills for each shift — helping to prevent costly overstaffing and understaffing while supporting compliance. SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Scheduling will be available for early adopters in January 2026. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

CRM and Customer Experience Newly unified engagement platforms and Joule Agents benefit customers and businesses with personalized, connected experiences — building loyalty and accelerating sales through actionable insights and automation. SAP Engagement Cloud Unifies Personalized, AI-Driven Engagement Across the Enterprise SAP announces SAP Engagement Cloud, a solution offering a unified system of engagement designed to help organizations use data for AI-driven segments, triggers, and campaigns that can improve customer loyalty, strengthen stakeholder relationships, and accelerate business outcomes. Working with SAP Business Data Cloud, it will enable companies to orchestrate secure, real-time engagement across every channel and stage of the lifecycle to deliver consistent, personalized experiences at enterprise scale. With SAP Engagement Cloud, organizations can transform enterprise data into actionable insights that marketing, commerce, sales, and service teams can use immediately to improve their customer engagement approach. With the Joule copilot and embedded AI, businesses can accelerate campaign execution, automate decisions, and scale personalization to a large customer base — ensuring interactions are consistent, connected, and meaningful. AI-driven insights can show what messages and channels drive the most engagement, enabling the team to apply these learnings across the business. By uniting customer data with operational data, the solution will help ensure every engagement is rooted in the same information that drives finance, logistics, and supply chain — making interactions more accurate, contextual, and connected to core business processes. SAP Engagement Cloud includes API-first architecture, allowing partners, IT teams, and software vendors to more easily extend capabilities and integrate with existing systems. This will help organizations innovate faster, streamline workflows, and maximize the value from their existing technology investments. The new system also features enterprise-grade data security and global compliance that will provide a trusted foundation. By replacing disconnected systems and outdated engagement models that can erode trust and limit growth, SAP Engagement Cloud turns engagement into a strategic advantage — uniting data with AI to deliver smarter, connected experiences across the SAP ecosystem. The solution will be generally available in February 2026. SAP introduces SAP Customer Loyalty Management, a solution that will help organizations drive customer loyalty, resulting in long-term relationship development that leads to business growth. The solution will capture customer data and loyalty engagement in a cloud-based wallet that acts as a “loyalty profile” for analysis. These profiles will help loyalty program architects understand individual customer motivations and enhance segmentation and targeted marketing processes. Additionally, the solution will support multiple loyalty models — including points-based programs, segmented offers, personalized rewards, and engagement incentives — through a unified interface. This flexibility will enable teams to manage partner-coalition programs and tailor rewards for specific customer segments. With a singular loyalty system, organizations can design promotions more efficiently, driving more personalized and competitive offers, resulting in deeper, long-lasting customer engagement. Integration with SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions and SAP Business Suite will provide visibility into loyalty-related financial metrics, helping guide future investments in effective loyalty programs. Marketing teams can track promotion performance, redemption rates, and redemption liabilities. This integration will support the measurement and scaling of loyalty strategies within existing enterprise systems. General availability is planned for November 2025. New Joule Agent for SAP Customer Experience to Automate Customer Support SAP introduces Digital Service Agent, designed to streamline service operations within its customer experience (CX) applications. The agent integrates directly with existing SAP workflows, enabling rapid adoption and immediate impact. Digital Service Agent: Provides intelligent, conversational customer support by reasoning over complex queries and acting to provide accurate responses based on customer context, history, and relevant data within an organization’s knowledge base. The agent delivers around-the-clock personalized, multilingual assistance using natural language processing, and can escalate issues to human agents when necessary. It also integrates with existing business portals and e-commerce platforms through flexible APIs and uses machine learning to continuously improve its response quality. Digital Service Agent is now generally available. Additionally, the Catalog Optimization Agent is now available in beta, further expanding the SAP Customer Experience portfolio of AI agents with advanced catalog automation capabilities WalkMe Solution Integration Accelerates Customer Experience Adoption to Maximize SAP ROI SAP announces that WalkMe solutions are now integrated into SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX) solutions, helping to address the gap between software investment and user adoption. This integration will provide real-time, role-based guidance and automation within the SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud, and SAP Commerce Cloud solutions, enabling teams to use their SAP CX solutions more effectively from the start. WalkMe solutions will overlay SAP Customer Experience interfaces without requiring system changes or IT involvement. Customer experience teams can independently create and update guidance flows using no-code tools, which support faster onboarding, reduce support requests, and improve data accuracy. In practical terms, users can receive step-by-step guidance tailored to their roles — such as sales reps navigating quoting processes, service agents resolving tickets, or merchandisers launching promotions. These integrated workflows will help users to complete tasks efficiently and accurately. WalkMe Premium for SAP CX solutions will also offer analytics that help CX leaders identify where users encounter difficulties and where automation can improve outcomes. These insights will support ongoing optimization of user adoption strategies. The embedded version of this WalkMe solution is available at no cost, offering a limited, trial-like experience within SAP CX solutions to help customers explore core capabilities before upgrading to the full, customizable WalkMe Premium solution. Leaders can benefit from a clearer picture of ROI, reduced transformation risk, and faster achievement of strategic business objectives, helping ensure that the organization’s technology investment is maximized to its fullest potential. General availability is expected in Q4 2025. Revenue Intelligence in SAP Business Data Cloud Empowers Sales Teams with Actionable Insights Revenue intelligence is an intelligent application designed to give sales leaders a clear, real-time view of their sales pipeline and customer health. Built on SAP Business Data Cloud and integrated with SAP Business Suite, it will deliver actionable insights and recommendations that go beyond traditional KPIs — helping teams manage risk, uncover growth opportunities, and drive deal closure. General availability of revenue Intelligence is expected in Q2 2026. toc-include true style divider-top

Cloud ERP and Industries Innovation accelerates with enhancements to SAP Cloud ERP solutions, streamlined data migration tools, and new industry-specific solutions. Latest Release of SAP Cloud ERP Private Drives Cloud Transformation and Delivers AI at Scale The 2025 release of SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions has been delivered, helping organizations integrate AI directly into business processes, unify data across the enterprise, and build the foundation for resilience and growth. Key highlights: Extends SAP Business AI capabilities: The Joule copilot is now more deeply embedded into business processes as the natural user interface, supporting procurement, billing, service, and more. Expanded AI-enabled features streamline operations and surface insights, while Joule Agents automate tasks such as accounts receivable and maintenance planning.

The Joule copilot is now more deeply embedded into business processes as the natural user interface, supporting procurement, billing, service, and more. Expanded AI-enabled features streamline operations and surface insights, while Joule Agents automate tasks such as accounts receivable and maintenance planning. Delivers new industry-specific and core ERP capabilities: Hundreds of enhanced processes across industries and functions help ensure that AI and advanced features deliver real value. For example, value chain analysis enables customers to steer material and activity flows with real-time insight into financial impact, while enhancements to available-to-promise help simplify logistics and improve planning for complex, configurable products. These are just two highlights among the many innovations included in this release.

Hundreds of enhanced processes across industries and functions help ensure that AI and advanced features deliver real value. For example, value chain analysis enables customers to steer material and activity flows with real-time insight into financial impact, while enhancements to available-to-promise help simplify logistics and improve planning for complex, configurable products. These are just two highlights among the many innovations included in this release. Strengthens the technology foundation: The core technology layer receives continued engineering investment. Secure, user-friendly APIs connect heterogeneous IT landscapes, while master data governance helps ensure consistency. Data products included in this release are accessible through Cloud ERP Intelligence in SAP Business Data Cloud, providing customers richer insight.

The core technology layer receives continued engineering investment. Secure, user-friendly APIs connect heterogeneous IT landscapes, while master data governance helps ensure consistency. Data products included in this release are accessible through Cloud ERP Intelligence in SAP Business Data Cloud, providing customers richer insight. Reduces the upgrade effort and time to value: By including innovations from prior releases, organizations can accelerate their move to the new release with reduced upgrade effort and immediate access to the latest AI, data, and application innovations. General availability of the solution is expected in October 2025. Accenture to Launch AI-Enabled Data Conversion Manager for SAP Cloud ERP Accenture will introduce Accenture Data Conversion Manager for SAP Cloud ERP, an AI-driven solution that will reinvent the migration process for SAP Cloud ERP and SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the first of several migration accelerators as part of ADVANCE. Leveraging generative AI, Accenture Data Conversion Manager for SAP Cloud ERP can automatically derive data models, propose field mappings, and generate transformation rules to simplify and accelerate data migrations. The solution will help customers reduce manual effort, minimize complexity, and ensure smoother transitions by shifting focus from technical execution to functional business review and approval. With faster, more reliable migrations, organizations can accelerate their move to the cloud, adopt innovations sooner, and achieve greater business value. Learn more. General availability is planned for Q4 2025. New Joule Agent Enables Self-Service for Utilities Customers SAP announces a new Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent that enables utility companies to provide human-like customer service while significantly reducing operational costs. The Joule Agent has built-in integration with SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions for utilities to deliver tailored customer experiences with a full understanding of customer context including contracts, tariffs, product details, consumption data, and up-selling opportunities. Utility companies face market deregulation and the rise of prosumers, customers who both product and consume electricty. The new agent, which is woven into SAP for Utilities solutions, will help ensure a tailored, personalized customer experience and addresses these specific industry challenges. These factors increase the complexity of customer interactions due to a wider variety of rates and products available, often leading to a higher volume of customer inquiries and rising service costs. The agent – available in a wide variety of languages – will help utility companies by providing significantly faster response times, reducing calls to contact centers. Additionally, the agent can maintain customer satisfaction levels on par with human agents while reducing the overall service costs. General availability is expected in Q4 2025. New Intelligent Applications in SAP Business Data Cloud for Consumer Products SAP expands its intelligent applications portfolio with revenue growth management use cases, designed for consumer products industries. The new application will help consumer goods manufacturers plan trade promotions with greater precision, better manage spending, and streamline financial operations within SAP Cloud ERP and SAP Cloud ERP Private. Built on SAP Business Data Cloud and integrated with SAP Business Suite, the new application will deliver actionable insights by linking trade planning with logistics and production workflows through SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) and the SAP Analytics Cloud solution. General availability for the application is expected in Q1 2026. Streamlining Fulfillment for Products Sold by Length SAP announces a new product order capability that will improve fulfillment processing for length-based orders, such as cables, wires, ropes, and tubes. Customers can now check if the order requirements can be covered by available supply, giving manufacturers the ability to perform length-based checks during sales order processing. They can assess whether available inventory meets customers’ length requirements or trigger production planning when suitable stock is not available. The functionality will directly integrate sales order processing with production planning and material availability checks. Traditional systems treat inventory in generic measurement units without considering individual length requirements, which can lead to incorrect stock assignment, inefficiencies, and complexity in the supply chain. The embedded length-based availability checks will help manufacturers avoid these issues and drive accurate delivery promises and optimized production planning, while reducing waste and manual effort across the supply chain. General availability for this new capability is expected in October 2025. toc-include true style divider-top

Business AI New Joule Agents and AI solutions deliver enterprise-wide impact by reshaping how enterprises operate and innovate. SAP Introduces New Joule Capabilities, Agents and AI Functionality Across SAP Business Suite SAP uniquely creates AI solutions that support leaders and practitioners across every line of business, designed to address their specific business challenges. These are delivered through a unified, intuitive AI experience that ensures omnipresent and governed AI, with solutions including Joule, Joule Agents, embedded AI, and other SAP Business AI solutions. New Deep Research Capability in Joule SAP advanced its Business AI strategy by introducing the deep research capability in Joule, allowing users to go beyond the quick answers they are used to receiving from AI. With deep research, users at every level of an organization can ask complex questions and receive deep, strategic research, analysis and reporting in a single, connected experience. It will combine internal SAP data, external intelligence, and trusted resources so users can tap into multiple sources — without ever leaving Joule. Deep research will be available in beta beginning December 2025. Introducing New Role-Based AI Assistants in Joule SAP introduced a new generation of role-based AI Assistants, each designed to partner with a person in their specific business role. These assistants in Joule tap into the right agents for the job, removing any guesswork so humans can unlock new levels of insight and productivity. Introducing New Joule Agents Supporting the Joule assistants is a growing library of specialized Joule Agents, designed to help execute a specific task. The latest Joule Agents are listed below, with links for additional details. Finance International Trade Classification Agent: Helps ensures regulatory compliance by reasoning over product details and acting to accurately classify goods for shipping and proposing customs tariff numbers and commodity codes.

Helps ensures regulatory compliance by reasoning over product details and acting to accurately classify goods for shipping and proposing customs tariff numbers and commodity codes. Cash Management Agent: Increases finance operations efficiency by gathering and reasoning over daily bank statements and acting to automate reconciliation tasks and identify potential cash shortages and surpluses. Learn more about finance news. Spend Bid Analysis Agent: Streamlines sourcing events by reasoning over complex bid data and acting to generate an accurate, objective, and comprehensive bid analysis summary for review by stakeholders and executives.

Receipt Analysis Agent: Fills critical gaps in expense entries, determines appropriate expense types, and verifies vendor details. Learn more about spend management news. Supply chain Production Planning and Operations Agent: Keeps production moving by reasoning over production order details, checking material, capacity, and scheduling availability, recommending workarounds, and automating production order release.

Change Record Management Agent: Saves time on engineering change management by reasoning over problem reports, change requests, and change notices, and acting to recommend next steps and initiate the change process.

Supplier Onboarding Agent: Accelerates supplier onboarding by reasoning over supplier details and acting to orchestrate invitations, monitor supplier progress, and handle escalations, ensuring successful go-live dates. Learn more about supply chain news. Human capital management HR Service Agent: Saves time and cost spent on HR policy inquiries by reasoning over employee questions and providing immediate, accurate answers, keeping HR staff focused on high-value work.

People Intelligence Agent: Helps HR teams address organizational challenges by reasoning over people data to spot trends, uncover problems, and acting to recommend tailored actions for employee retention, compensation, and skills distribution.

Career and Talent Development Agent: Transforms succession planning by reasoning over success plans and acting to prompt managers for updates, recommend successors, and generate personalized development plans for future leaders.

Payroll Agent: Helps employees better understand their pay and administrators to strengthen payroll accuracy by detecting and correcting pre-payroll issues before processing. Learn more about human capital management news. Customer experience Digital Service Agent: Increases customer contact center efficiency by reasoning over complex queries, providing accurate responses based on customer context, history, and an organization’s knowledge base. Learn more about customer experience news. Cloud ERP and industries Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent: Saves customer service costs by reasoning over inquiry details and context to deliver tailored answers and service task guidance in seconds. Learn more about cloud ERP and industries news. Business transformation management Process Content Recommender Agent: Accelerates transformation initiatives by reasoning over relevant business process artifacts and guiding enterprise architects to make faster, insight-driven decisions.

Workspace Administration Agent: Enables faster onboarding to process modeling and process mining analysis by actioning administrator requests and enrolling multiple users with the correct access levels. Learn more about business transformation management news. Innovations to Support the Agentic Future Building on announcements made at SAP Sapphire, SAP continues deepening its capabilities in seamless customization, agent interoperability, and centralized multi-agent orchestration. Announcements include: Joule Studio in SAP Build: An agent builder that helps developers create custom AI. Now available in beta with global availability planned for Q4 2025

An agent builder that helps developers create custom AI. Now available in beta with global availability planned for Q4 2025 Agent2Agent interoperability protocol: Establishes a foundation for AI agents to securely collaborate across platforms. The first implementation of the standard is expected to be released in later in Q4 2025.

Establishes a foundation for AI agents to securely collaborate across platforms. The first implementation of the standard is expected to be released in later in Q4 2025. AI agent hub in SAP LeanIX solutions: Uses SAP LeanIX technology to provide organizations with a centralized inventory and governance for its AI agents.

Uses SAP LeanIX technology to provide organizations with a centralized inventory and governance for its AI agents. SAP Joule action bar: Enabled by WalkMe solutions, the action bar was announced at SAP Sapphire in 2025. The capability provides users with an assistant that works side-by-side with them across applications, anticipating users’ needs and simplifying complex tasks. General availability is expected in March 2026. SAP has updated its estimator for SAP Business AI to forecast return on investments (ROI) for planned generative AI projects. The tool helps customers deliver tangible business outcomes and results; and is part of SAP’s strategy to invest in tools that help customer measure progress for business AI. It works by calculating ROI based on the benefits and costs of specific AI features and Joule Agents that customers plan to use, and explains the assumptions used to make those calculations. Customers can also request a customized quote to assess the potential value for their specific project. The tool is now generally available. Details about the latest business AI innovations can be found in these 2025 release highlights blogs: SAP Business AI: Release Highlights Q1 2025 | SAP News Center

SAP Business AI: Release Highlights Q2 2025 | SAP News Center toc-include true style divider-top

Business Data Cloud New and enhanced intelligent applications and open data ecosystem momentum empower organizations to harness trusted data for analytics, AI, and business growth. Following up on the intelligent application announcement made at SAP Sapphire in 2025, SAP is now offering a restricted public preview of Spend Intelligence, Supply Chain Intelligence, and revenue intelligence packages. Finance Intelligence, People Intelligence, and Cloud ERP Intelligence Private packages are generally available now. In addition, SAP announced a new intelligent application and expanded use cases for existing applications: Revenue intelligence: New use cases provide sales leaders with a clear, real-time view of pipeline and customer health. Learn more.

New use cases provide sales leaders with a clear, real-time view of pipeline and customer health. Learn more. Consumer products intelligence: This new intelligent application helps consumer goods manufacturers plan trade promotions with greater precision, manage spending and execute financial operations. Learn more.

This new intelligent application helps consumer goods manufacturers plan trade promotions with greater precision, manage spending and execute financial operations. Learn more. People Intelligence: SAP announced new use cases for human resources processes including recruiting, learning efficacy, and employee performance. Learn more. SAP Open Data Ecosystem Enhanced with New Connectivity to Partner Solutions SAP introduced the SAP Business Data Cloud Connect solution (part of SAP Business Data Cloud) that enables secure, streamlined, zero-copy sharing of SAP data products into customers’ existing data lakes and platforms. SAP Business Data Cloud Connect strengthens existing SAP partnerships, offering organizations bidirectional sharing of data products with SAP — and more immediate access to trusted, business-ready data for analytics and AI. The first partners to adopt SAP Business Data Cloud Connect are Databricks and Google Cloud. This deeper integration between partner solutions and SAP Business Data Cloud helps eliminate the need for complex extract, transform, load (ETL) pipelines and data duplication. Customers can more easily bring semantically rich SAP data into these data platforms in real time, fast-tracking customers’ analytics and AI initiatives. SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Databricks is generally available. SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Google BigQuery is planned to be generally available in H1 2026. toc-include true style divider-top

Business Transformation Management New Joule Agents, embedded AI, and transformation tools help organizations drive change, optimize processes, and realize strategic value more quickly. New Joule Agents for Business Transformation Management Two Joule Agents have been introduced, enabling SAP Signavio solutions to automate repetitive and time-consuming activities and speed up content discovery. Process owners and analysts can leverage agentic AI to drastically reduce information overload and focus on decision-making. New users can enjoy a smoother onboarding process. Process Content Recommender Agent: Reasons over thousands of process best practices — from both SAP and custom process models — and acts to answer users’ questions and provide tailored process content recommendations. Process owners, managers, and analysts receive a structured and prioritized list of content tailored for specific process improvements (such as value accelerators, KPIs, and process models).

Reasons over thousands of process best practices — from both SAP and custom process models — and acts to answer users’ questions and provide tailored process content recommendations. Process owners, managers, and analysts receive a structured and prioritized list of content tailored for specific process improvements (such as value accelerators, KPIs, and process models). Workspace Administration Agent: Supports faster onboarding for process modeling and process mining analysis by addressing administrator requests to enroll multiple users with the correct licenses, roles, and access level. The agent streamlines the enrollment process, providing immediate and appropriate access so new users and process experts can start engaging with SAP Signavio solutions, while administrative staff can focus on more complex tasks. The new Joule Agents facilitate an enhanced user experience, consistent governance across user workspaces, faster adoption of SAP Signavio solutions, and more efficient operations. General availability for both agents is expected in February 2026. SAP Expands Capabilities of Business Transformation Management Portfolio SAP has released enhancements across its Business Transformation Management portfolio including SAP LeanIX, SAP Signavio, and WalkMe solutions. The latest innovations, announced at the SAP Transformation Excellence Summit, are summarized below. SAP Signavio innovation: SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager: New objectives for this solution will link transformation initiatives to strategic goals and continuously track financial value. These capabilities are generally available. Read more about SAP Signavio news. WalkMe solution innovation: WalkMe and customer experience solution integration: Integration with SAP Customer Experience solutions will provide users with direct, in-application guidance. General availability is expected to start in Q4 2025. Read more about customer experience innovation and WalkMe news. SAP LeanIX innovations: New features in SAP LeanIX solutions advance target-architecture planning : Visual approach to target architecture planning will enable side-by-side comparisons of organizations’ as-is state to their target state. This will help customers move quickly from design to decision and execution. General availability is planned for March 2026.

: Visual approach to target architecture planning will enable side-by-side comparisons of organizations’ as-is state to their target state. This will help customers move quickly from design to decision and execution. General availability is planned for March 2026. Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for SAP LeanIX solutions: Open-source standard interface that links AI models with enterprise data, helping AI assistants connect to SAP LeanIX workspaces and inventory data This feature helps organizations leverage AI agents to maintain data and activate AI workflows. Read more about SAP LeanIX news. Additionally, Business Transformation Management innovations that were announced at SAP Sapphire have been updated with specific general availability below: WalkMe solution for digital learning: Delivers personalized in-app training. General availability is planned for December 2025.

Delivers personalized in-app training. General availability is planned for December 2025. AI-assisted transformation advisor for SAP Signavio: Uses conversational language to identify process inefficiencies and receive tailored, data-driven improvement recommendations. General availability is planned for November 2025. AI agent hub in SAP LeanIX solutions: A centralized hub that helps manage the full lifecycle of AI agents, whether they are developed by SAP, customer-built or sourced from third parties. This repository helps discover, govern, and manage AI agents across the enterprise. General availability is planned for November 2025. toc-include true style divider-top

Services New preconfigured solutions and enhanced toolkits leverage AI to simplify cloud transformation, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of SAP innovations. Model Company for SAP Business Suite Supports Cloud Transformation SAP introduced a model company bundle for SAP Business Suite, which provides industry-specific best practices that helps customer with adopt SAP solutions more quickly This will help reduce the need for heavy customization so customers can innovate while keeping their core systems clean and easier to upgrade. The ready-to-use bundle comes preconfigured and is regularly updated to stay current with the latest software features and industry trends. This results in lower costs, faster go-lives, and a solid foundation to leverage SAP Business AI and future innovations without disruption The bundle is delivered as part of RISE with SAP Methodology through its standardized framework and the onboarding experience to jump-start customer transformation journeys. Model company for SAP Business Suite is offered as part of the SAP Cloud ERP Private package, at no additional cost. Additionally, SAP announced multiple services to support supply chain management. Read more. Enhancements to SAP Customer Evolution Kit Help Demonstrate Value of Business AI and Cloud Transformation SAP has expanded the SAP Customer Evolution kit with new capabilities that support SAP Business AI-focused road map planning. This enhancement, along with the SAP Signavio Process Insights solution, helps customers build more compelling business cases that demonstrate the value of cloud transformation and a transition to SAP Cloud ERP solutions. The SAP Customer Evolution kit has proven instrumental in helping SAP’s installed base customers embark on their cloud journey. With the latest update, the kit now includes a focused review of SAP Business AI capabilities, tailored to each customer’s transformation goals. The toolset surfaces relevant innovations, maps required architectural and operational changes, and presents AI-driven scenarios that help executives compare on-premises and cloud options with greater clarity and speed. The updated SAP Customer Evolution kit provides clear visibility into cloud benefits, reduces complexity in decision-making, and minimizes the need for change management. By combining technical readiness, process insights, and now AI-assisted innovation mapping, the SAP Customer Evolution kit offers a comprehensive, strategic framework for cloud transformation. It empowers customers to make informed decisions faster, with confidence in the incremental value and future-readiness of SAP Cloud ERP. The updated SAP Customer Evolution kit is generally available now. toc-include true style divider-top