SAP Sapphire Innovation Guide 2025

Business AI

SAP turbocharges business AI with new innovations, partnerships, and integrations that will change the way people work and enterprises run.

Business Data Cloud

SAP launches new intelligent applications, data products, and other capabilities in its newly released SAP Business Data Cloud solution.

SAP Business Suite packages and applications

SAP makes it easier for customers to navigate and adopt its portfolio of cloud applications with SAP Business Suite packages.

Business Technology Platform

SAP Business Technology Platform is the foundation of SAP Business Suite and offers a way to easily extend, automate, and integrate SAP applications.

Business Transformation Management

SAP advances business transformation with WalkMe for SAP Business Suite, new SAP Signavio capabilities for process optimization, and AI-driven architecture guidance from SAP LeanIX solutions.

Services and Support

SAP unveils new tiered service plans giving SAP Business Suite customers more flexibility and support than ever before.

Read the overview press release

With Business AI everywhere, SAP aims to boost business productivity by up to 30 percent.

