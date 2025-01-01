SAP Sapphire Innovation Guide 2025
Business AI
SAP turbocharges business AI with new innovations, partnerships, and integrations that will change the way people work and enterprises run.
Business Data Cloud
SAP launches new intelligent applications, data products, and other capabilities in its newly released SAP Business Data Cloud solution.
SAP Business Suite packages and applications
SAP makes it easier for customers to navigate and adopt its portfolio of cloud applications with SAP Business Suite packages.
Business Technology Platform
SAP Business Technology Platform is the foundation of SAP Business Suite and offers a way to easily extend, automate, and integrate SAP applications.
Business Transformation Management
SAP advances business transformation with WalkMe for SAP Business Suite, new SAP Signavio capabilities for process optimization, and AI-driven architecture guidance from SAP LeanIX solutions.
Services and Support
SAP unveils new tiered service plans giving SAP Business Suite customers more flexibility and support than ever before.
Read the overview press release
With Business AI everywhere, SAP aims to boost business productivity by up to 30 percent.