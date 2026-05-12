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SAP Sapphire 2026 Innovation News Guide

Explore SAP Sapphire 2026 news and innovations driving the Autonomous Enterprise — including Joule Work, the SAP Business AI Platform and SAP Autonomous Suite.

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INTRODUCTION

The SAP Sapphire 2026 Innovation News Guide highlights product innovation that advances SAP’s vision of the Autonomous Enterprise. In this new world, AI assistants and agents work together with humans to meet the demands of global business. These tools will provide tailored, role-specific support for business workflows – and are available in public or private cloud ERP.

The Autonomous Enterprise is comprised of Joule Work, the SAP Autonomous Suite and the SAP Business AI Platform and includes industry scenarios that combine AI innovation with the deep process and vertical expertise SAP is known for. To enable this, SAP is investing in AI-assisted business transformation with migration and modernization assistants that help customers move to the cloud more efficiently. The guide below covers innovation news across these areas, as well as support and learning resources.

Read the press release

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1. JOULE

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1.1 Joule Work

Joule Work Introduces Dynamic Workspace Built to Interpret User Intent

Joule Work redefines how people interact with and execute end-to-end business processes. As the user engagement component of the Joule solution, it moves the user experience beyond fragmented, transactional interfaces toward a unified, intelligent way of working across SAP and non-SAP systems. Its dynamic workspace adapts to the intent of users, helping them focus on outcomes instead of spending time finding information. And, because it can delegate execution to AI, users will no longer need to manually coordinate work across multiple application interfaces.

Joule Work will allow users to express in natural language what they want to accomplish, triggering Joule Assistants to coordinate teams of Joule Agents that will surface the right insights and automate routine work across business domains and systems to achieve the goal. This happens in intent-driven, adaptive workspaces built in real time that keep teams focused on driving decisions and impact. Joule Work can help reduce manual handoffs, shorten cycle times and enable teams to turn decisions into actions faster.

A key function of Joule Work is to connect users with Joule Assistants, which are like smart teammates organized by function. These assistants use context to intuit people’s intent and act by coordinating the appropriate Joule Agents across the business. Joule Assistants understand organizations deeply and can automate complex tasks within and across functions — freeing employees to address more strategic work. This follows through on the vision of assistants announced at the SAP Connect event. More details on specific Joule Assistants can be found within each business domain.

Multiple Ways to Access and Engage Joule Work

Joule Work is a cloud-based web client complemented by mobile and desktop apps. The web client helps users complete tasks that require interactions with cloud-based business applications. The desktop app will run locally, allowing Joule to use local desktop files and applications. It can also help users delegate daily tasks on their machine, such as analyzing data and documents, researching topics from files and email, and drafting documents from source data. The mobile app is an evolution of the SAP Mobile Start app and allows people to continue directing complex, business workflows while on the go.

Joule Work is available now to customers in the SAP Early Adopter Care program. SAP Early Adopter Care program for the Joule Work desktop app is planned for Q2 2026; general availability for both is planned for H2 2026. The Joule Work mobile app is generally available now.

Intelligent Voice in Joule with LiveKit Partnership

A new partnership with LiveKit delivers intelligent voice for Joule, extending the experience beyond the keyboard and into settings where work happens. This partnership helps advance SAP's vision for the Autonomous Enterprise. With LiveKit, SAP customers can use real-time voice capabilities in Joule and access reliable, always-on conversational AI. This brings voice AI to a full range of roles, devices and environments, putting Joule in reach of employees whose work happens away from a keyboard.

LiveKit voice integration in the Joule Work mobile app is available now through the SAP Early Adopter Care program; general availability is planned for H2 2026.

Advancing Interoperability

Joule Work is interoperable, can operate in heterogenous enterprise landscapes and can act as a single interface across SAP and non-SAP environments. From Joule Work, customers can access the Joule Studio solution to build custom agents that use Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol to draw on tools and third-party agents. Bi‑directional A2A capabilities in Joule will be enhanced to enable third-party agents to securely call on Joule Agents and act within enterprise processes.

General availability for Joule Work and Joule A2A capabilities is planned for Q4 2026.

Where to find more info:

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2. AUTONOMOUS SUITE

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2.1 Financial Management

Joule Assistants Drive Autonomous Finance

Autonomous Finance, a pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise, will combine Joule Assistants and Joule Agents to give chief financial officers (CFOs) more insight, control and support. Agents can sense changes in real time; reason across revenue, risk and working capital; and act through guided, explainable decisions embedded in everyday processes. This helps drive more autonomous and continuously optimized core functions across the finance landscape.

Joule Assistants can proactively coordinate multiple agents to support key finance processes. These assistants include:

With SAP Business AI Platform as the foundation, these Autonomous Finance assistants align with customer policies to deliver tighter governance and control while accelerating routine work.

General availability for the Financial Closing Assistant, Billing Assistant, Tax and Compliance Assistant, and Accounts Receivable Assistant is planned for Q2 2026. SAP Early Adopter Care program availability for the Cash and Treasury Assistant is planned for Q2 2026. General availability for the Financial Planning Assistant is planned for Q3 2026. General availability for the Governance Assistant is planned for Q4 2026.

New SAP Enterprise Planning Solution Embeds Joule Agents

A new planning solution, SAP Enterprise Planning, will embed Joule Agents to help connect strategy to operations in real time. Agents will use governed data to help organizations detect market shifts, assess impact and execute plans.

Built using SAP Business Data Cloud solution data products and the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, SAP Enterprise Planning embed Joule Agents directly into planning activities. Agents can interpret internal and external data signals, model their impact on KPIs, simulate scenarios, recommend actions and orchestrate planning workflows with built-in governance and explainability. SAP Enterprise Planning can also support planning for other business areas, such as the new workforce planning capability for SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

The solution shifts planning from a single point in time to continuous workflows. When decisions are made, Joule Agents can update plans to support downstream execution, better connecting planning and execution.

General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

AI Innovation Across the Finance Portfolio

AI innovation will be added across the SAP finance portfolio, including revenue, sustainability, risk, accounting, treasury and project management solutions. The new capabilities will help simplify complex financial processes within an ever-changing regulatory environment.

AI for Revenue Management and Margin Performance

New revenue management portfolio capabilities will help companies design, sell and profitably manage product, service or subscription models. In addition to the Billing Assistant, an agent for claims processing can automate rebate management across sales channels and manage unstructured claims, helping lower costs and increase settlement rates. New AI features will help improve margin insights by highlighting anomalies and settlement risks, allowing commercial and finance teams to intervene when profitability is at risk.

General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

Risk, Tax and Compliance Innovation

New compliance capabilities expand coverage and reduce the effort required to keep pace with regulatory changes:

General availability for both new capabilities is planned for Q3 2026.

New Capabilities for Accounting and Revenue Recognition

Expanded revenue recognition capabilities for professional services and software business models will automate compliance and track performance obligations. In addition, AI-assisted adjustments will support more accurate and timely revenue reporting under complex contract structures.

General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

New Features Provide for Better Treasury and Cash Position Oversight

A new central payment repository within the SAP Cloud ERP applications will help unify payment processing across financial entities, giving treasury teams a single view and tighter control of outgoing cash.

General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

Additionally, SAP Taulia solutions will include new AI capabilities to help finance teams manage working capital more strategically:

General availability for the new SAP Taulia AI capabilities is planned for Q3 2026.

Sustainability Built into Finance Workflows

Joule Agents for sustainability will help finance leaders gain insight into carbon and regulatory exposure, support smarter capital allocations and reduce compliance efforts:

General availability for both agents is planned for Q4 2026.

AI for Improved Project Management and Service Delivery

AI features will help improve project management with conversational support for timesheets, project changes and billing. Additionally, a Joule Agent for project setup will help managers more easily allocate resources and quickly initiate new projects using data from past engagements.

General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

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2.2 Spend Management

Joule Assistants Enable Autonomous Spend Across Spend Lifecycle

Autonomous Spend, a core pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise, will bring intelligence, visibility and automation across the entire spend lifecycle. This includes new Joule Assistants that act as virtual teammates to help procurement and finance leaders deliver savings, manage risk and sustainability, reconfigure supply chains and bridge talent and skills gaps — providing proactive guidance and supporting compliance efforts through automatic policies, audit rules and approvals.

New assistants will support a range of procurement and spend management scenarios, including:

General availability for the Sourcing Assistant, Procurement Contract Assistant, Invoicing Assistant, Travel Assistant and Expense Management Assistant is planned for June 2026.

General availability for the Category Management Assistant, Supplier Management Assistant, Requisition Assistant, Buying Assistant, Receiving Assistant and Services Procurement Assistant is planned for September 2026.

Updates to SAP Ariba Across Buying and Contracts Solutions

SAP Ariba Buying and SAP Ariba Contracts solutions have been enhanced with agentic AI capabilities and new features. Both solutions are part of next-gen SAP Ariba, an advanced, AI-native source-to-pay suite built on SAP Business AI Platform.

AI Features and New Capabilities in SAP Ariba Buying

Next-gen SAP Ariba Buying now includes Joule Agents for purchasing and policy management, replacing fragmented workflows with a unified and intuitive persona-driven buying experience. Native integration with SAP’s source-to-pay suite helps ensure purchasing decisions flow across the full procurement landscape.

Enhancements include:

These enhancements are generally available now.

New Capabilities and AI Features in SAP Ariba Contracts

Next-gen SAP Ariba Contracts now unifies contract creation, approvals and compliance tracking into one workspace, replacing the patchwork of tools teams once toggled between. Native integration with SAP’s source-to-pay suite feeds approved terms and supplier information directly into downstream processes like purchase orders.

New features include:

General availability for AI-assisted contract creation is planned for June 2026. Unified contract management is now generally available.

SAP Ariba Introduces Intake Management Joule Agent, Supplier Evaluation Capabilities

A new Joule Agent in the SAP Ariba Intake Management solution will automatically capture and route procurement requests. This agent connects to existing procurement systems, reducing integration overhead and enabling orchestration across SAP and non-SAP systems.

In addition, the SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance solution extends supplier evaluation capabilities with a more comprehensive supplier framework for procurement decision-making. Procurement teams can customize evaluation criteria and segment supplier performance data by geography, business unit or category — making it easier to compare suppliers and identify underperformers. Evaluation insights feed directly into Supplier 360-degree profiles, connecting performance data with strategic sourcing and procurement decisions.

General availability for agentic intake management capabilities is planned for June 2026. Supplier evaluation capabilities are now generally available.

SAP Fieldglass Adds AI for Smarter SOWs, Industry-Specific Services Procurement

The SAP Fieldglass portfolio now uses AI to accelerate statement of work (SOW) role definitions and extend workforce management for asset-intensive industries. WalkMe solutions are also now integrated into SAP Fieldglass, helping to improve user experience and accelerate adoption of SAP Fieldglass solutions.

AI Helps Streamline Services Procurement

Previously, hiring managers had to manually define worker skills in an SOW document, which was often slow, inconsistent and could lead to project delays. New AI features in SAP Fieldglass can automatically recommend relevant worker roles based on the SOW title, description and historical SOW-buyer data. Users can review and select these AI-generated suggestions, helping speed up role definition and reduce manual setup during SOW creation. Every decision is automatically logged for audit and compliance, helping ensure that roles conform to organizational policies.

This capability is generally available now.

SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement Capabilities for Asset-Intensive Industries

In asset-intensive industries like oil, gas, mining, utilities and chemicals, contractors can comprise 40% of the workforce. Yet, most organizations manage these workers through manual processes and disconnected systems, risking expired certifications, overpayments and poor visibility into work billed versus work done.

New capabilities in the SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement application can close these gaps by connecting the external workforce to project operations, covering the full cycle from crew mobilization through to payment.

These capabilities include:

General availability for gate-pass time capture is planned for June 2026; all other capabilities are generally available now.

WalkMe Solution Integration with SAP Fieldglass Helps Improve User Adoption

The WalkMe Premium solution for SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions can help accelerate adoption by guiding users through tasks like creating and revising SOWs or approving timesheets. This step-by-step guidance is especially valuable during system updates, process changes or new feature rollouts.

This is generally available now.

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2.3 Human Capital Management

Autonomous HCM Comes to Life with New Joule Assistants

Autonomous HCM is a core pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise, which brings intelligence, automation and optimization across the entire employee lifecycle.

To bring Autonomous HCM to life, SAP announced new Joule Assistants that will orchestrate dozens of agents to help execute end-to-end HR processes with more precision and surface meaningful insights. These assistants are the primary interface with Joule Agents that can sense changes and automatically coordinate the right actions across HR processes. The new assistants will help transform HCM and HR into a strategic growth engine.

New assistants support a range of HR scenarios, including:

General availability for the following Joule Assistants is planned for June 2026: Core HR Assistant, Payroll Assistant, Time Assistant, HR Service Assistant, Compensation Assistant, Recruiting Assistant, Onboarding Assistant, Learning Assistant, Performance and Goals Assistant, Career and Talent Development Assistant, Skills Assistant, HR System Assistant and HR Knowledge Assistant.

AI‑Enabled Workforce Planning

With AI reshaping how organizations operate, skills-informed workforce planning has become a board-level priority. SAP’s new AI-enabled workforce planning capability gives HR, finance and business leaders a dynamic, data-driven way to plan, simulate and optimize their workforce in response to evolving business priorities and market conditions.

Part of the new SAP Enterprise Planning solution, workforce planning will use curated SAP SuccessFactors data products (built with SAP Business Data Cloud) as well as SAP Analytics Cloud for planning. It will also have direct access to  SAP Cloud ERP, SAP Fieldglass and SAP SuccessFactors. This will enable organizations to plan across employees and contingent labor, supporting better decisions about how skills are built, acquired or deployed.

A new agentic AI planning experience will work across the entire planning lifecycle to sense changes in external signals, reason on the impact of those signals, and then recommend actions. Planning agents help leaders create plans and scenarios grounded in business and financial objectives, while monitoring agents can continuously track critical signals such as headcount gaps, cost variances, hiring progress and skill shortages. Recommendation agents then provide actionable guidance, proposing whether to hire, reskill, redeploy or adjust the workforce mix, helping leaders evaluate options and act with greater confidence. Tightly coupled planning and systems of execution combine AI insights with human judgement to support agile, well-informed workforce planning.

SAP takes this a step further with skills-based planning, which allows organizations to plan around existing capabilities and identify where roles and skills gaps exist and how to address them. Leaders can act with greater clarity on what the business needs, understanding where capability gaps exist and when it makes sense to build skills internally or hire from the market.

The result is workforce planning that is continuously informed by current conditions rather than constrained by static cycles. Disconnected spreadsheets are replaced with integrated, data-driven plans that evolve as business priorities, market conditions and workforce needs change, helping leaders move from complexity to clarity in workforce decision making.

General availability is planned for November 2026.

Joule Assistant for Upskilling Helps Solve the Skills Gap

A new Workforce Upskilling Assistant will enable organizations to build the skills they need to stay competitive, particularly in fast-evolving areas like AI. By orchestrating multiple new Joule Agents, the assistant will help organizations upskill faster and in alignment with business priorities.

The assistant is available within the Joule Work engagement layer and delivers content to employees in the channels and tools they use regularly. It works outside of traditional learning management systems or e-learning platforms that require logins and scheduled sessions. The assistant creates a personalized learning path based on workforce data from SAP and third-party solutions — including skills profiles, sales performance, organizational hierarchies, contingent labor contracts and financial metrics. It then synthesizes uploaded content into intelligent, bite-sized learning moments delivered via Joule, Microsoft Teams, Slack, SMS, mobile push, Google Chrome or email.

The new Joule Assistant and agents can enable content creation and generation, adaptive microlearning, scheduling, delivery and reinforcement learning. This can help HR learning professionals quickly convert courses into microlearning, launch AI-driven simulations and deliver content to the right worker at the right time. HR, learning teams and business leaders can scale training more efficiently across distributed workforces, repurpose content across the talent lifecycle and prepare employees as business needs evolve.

General availability is planned for November 2026.

AI Within Organizational Modeling Enables Smarter Workforce Decisions

A new AI-enabled organizational modeling capability for the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution can help HR and business leaders rapidly design organizational changes with greater clarity, accuracy and alignment. It provides a straightforward way to explore scenarios, understand impact and move from planning to decision-making faster and more confidently.

Designed for leaders navigating operational change, organizational modeling for SAP SuccessFactors helps companies respond faster to shifting business needs, maintain data accuracy and reduce disruption during transformation. It helps replace slow, manual and disconnected planning methods with an agile modeling experience built into the flow of HR work. Leaders can more easily initiate organizational projects and simulate changes using drag-and-drop features or take advantage of agentic AI capabilities that suggest organizational scenarios based on defined criteria. For example, a marketing executive could simulate multiple organizational setup scenarios and visualize their potential impact. The new capability will help make personnel planning and changes more predictable and easier to manage.

General availability is planned for November 2026.

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2.4 Customer Experience

New Joule Assistants Support Autonomous CX

Autonomous CX, a core pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise, will include Joule Assistants and Joule Agents to help organizations better coordinate activities across the customer lifecycle, from the first point of engagement through post-sales activities. These innovations advance SAP’s Autonomous Enterprise vision, in which people manage the strategic direction of work while assistants coordinate specialized agents to execute routine work across apps, data and workflows.

The Joule Assistants, accessed through Joule Work (SAP’s AI engagement layer), will help orchestrate multi-step CX workflows that use data from SAP and third-party systems. This will allow customer-facing teams to gain insight and act within a single, governed flow, rather than coordinating across disconnected systems.

The Joule Assistants noted below span key customer operations scenarios.

Marketing and Engagement

Assistants will help marketing teams identify priority audience segments, design and activate campaigns grounded in operational data, and create and adapt content at scale across channels and performance signals. The Campaign Assistant uses audience intelligence to recommend targeting strategies, while the Content Assistant generates and personalizes content by audience, channel and performance signal.

This builds on SAP’s April 2026 Google Cloud Next announcement, where integration across SAP Engagement Cloud, SAP CX, Joule and Gemini Enterprise enable secure, cross-platform agents to drive complex marketing strategies.

Unified Commerce

New assistants will help commerce teams anticipate inventory needs, capture demand across channels, convert intention into purchase, fulfill orders efficiently, reward loyal customers and improve future planning. The Merchandising Assistant will evaluate product performance and enrich assortments based on demand signals, while the Shopping Assistant provides purchasing guidance and buy-for-me capabilities. Fulfillment risk can be anticipated by the Order Lifecycle Assistant, which monitors and optimizes sourcing decisions before issues escalate.

SAP Commerce is partnering with Google to extend these capabilities across AI-led commerce environments. This includes multimodal capabilities from Gemini models and an agentic platform to help enable rapid delivery of modern, composable storefronts that remain connected to SAP’s operational systems. Additionally, integration with Google Merchant Center helps optimize product feeds. SAP also endorses the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), which brings intelligent product discovery and consistent experience across search and agent-driven channels.

Sales and Revenue

Revenue teams will be able to use Joule Assistants to coordinate demand generation, accelerate lead qualification and routing, manage pipeline and seller communications, and guide quoting and pricing through to close. The Deal Qualification Assistant will help accelerate lead-to-pipeline conversion through qualification, routing and conversion. Sellers can ask the Sales Assistant to help manage pipeline and communications, while the Deal Closing Assistant can automate quotes and pricing and facilitate orders through closing.

Service

Service teams will be able to help customers resolve issues independently, accelerate case resolution with full contextual grounding, and address billing and subscription inquiries. Drawing on order history, service entitlements and financial records, the Self-Service Assistant will help customers resolve issues independently and prepare cases for escalation when required. Service teams can engage the Case Management Assistant to help analyze context and accelerate resolution. They can also ask this assistant to coordinate case preparation and workflows across service organizations. To improve service performance, the Service Management Assistant will track sentiment and provide additional insight.

Parloa Partnership Update

Parloa and SAP are deepening their partnership to embed Parloa’s AI agents within the SAP Service Cloud solution, giving businesses a smarter, more connected way to manage customer interactions. Unlike traditional AI tools that treat each customer touchpoint in isolation, the integration connects conversations to live business data and service workflows, supporting end-to-end resolution within one continuous thread.

This can result in a meaningful shift in how businesses handle customer service. Teams can move beyond reactive, one-off responses and instead tie conversations directly to operational processes, reducing friction and accelerating resolution times. The partnership demonstrates that enterprise AI is shifting from stand-alone tools to embedded solutions that operate where business data lives.

Parloa is available now on SAP Store.

General availability for the following Joule Assistants is planned for Q2 2026: Shopping Assistant, Merchandising Assistant, Sales Assistant, Deal Qualification Assistant, Self-Service Assistant and Case Management Assistant.

General availability for the following Joule Assistants is planned for Q3 2026: Content Assistant, Campaign Assistant, Deal Closing Assistant, Order Lifecycle Assistant, and Service Management Assistant.

Where to find more info:

SAP Commerce Cloud Introduces Mid-Market Support, Unified Payment, Composable Commerce

New SAP Commerce Cloud solutions are designed to serve the needs of specific market segments and business scenarios.

SAP Commerce Cloud Edition for Mid-Market Organizations

The new cloud ERP edition for SAP Commerce Cloud addresses the needs of mid-market and growing organizations, as well as enterprises seeking a more standardized commerce deployment. The edition will provide a preconfigured approach to digital commerce processes, helping organizations get value faster while remaining aligned with core business operations.

Because this edition of SAP Commerce Cloud runs directly on SAP Cloud ERP, commerce professionals can access financial, sales and operational data — and apply it to pricing, ordering and fulfillment. Additionally, customers can access quotes, orders, contracts, invoices and shipment information from multiple channels in one place, while internal teams can share data across customer‑facing and back‑office systems.

Payment Capabilities for SAP Commerce Cloud

The SAP Unified Payment solution will extend SAP Commerce Cloud with payment capabilities natively embedded in the commerce process. Payments can be handled as part of the order‑to‑cash workflow, including financial posting, settlement visibility and reconciliation — all delivered within a single SAP-managed experience.

For businesses that require greater flexibility, the open payment framework for SAP Commerce Cloud will expand to include PayPal and Checkout.com. With the new open payment framework, merchants will be able to connect payment service providers to SAP Commerce Cloud using SAP‑managed integrations, without the cost and complexity of custom development.

Services for Composable Commerce

SAP will expand its composable commerce offering with new cart and checkout services. This will help organizations take a modular approach to commerce implementations; the services are API-first and cloud-based, and work with both SAP and non-SAP systems.

The new cart and checkout services add functionality that works across channels and storefronts. The services can connect directly to pricing, promotions, loyalty, tax, payment, inventory, sourcing, and order management. Built for global use, they include support for data separation, role-based access and country-specific tax handling.

General availability for the cloud ERP edition for SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Unified Payment is planned for Q3 2026. General availability for the cart and checkout services is planned for Q4 2026.

SAP Sales Cloud Innovations for Consumer Products and Utilities Industries

Industry-specific functionality has been added to SAP Sales Cloud solutions to support sales professionals at consumer products and utility companies.

AI Innovation Provides Insight for Field Sales at Consumer Products Companies

The SAP Sales Cloud Version 2, field sales add-on helps with on-the-ground field sales execution. Designed for consumer products companies, it also supports field-driven sales models common in mill products and mining, wholesale distribution, life sciences and manufacturing companies. Rather than relying on manual processes or disconnected tools for visit planning and retail execution, field representatives can use the new add-on to plan visits, capture activity in real time, and complete in-store objectives. A new mobile app that works online and offline will provide AI-driven sales insights to support field sales activities. Consolidating field-activity data in a single, governed system can give sales leaders a more complete view of brand performance across consumer and retail lines of business, helping make forecasting and decision-making more reliable. These capabilities will also support field sales representatives and sales operations professionals.

The add-on is live now. General availability of the offline retail-execution mobile app is planned for July 2026.

Improved Alignment Between Utility Sales and Service

The utilities add-on for SAP Service Cloud Version 2 will offer utility companies a new guided sales process that helps align product allocations and service addresses with the appropriate customer. Accurately assigning products to service addresses has long been a challenge for utilities, particularly in regulated environments where sales, service and billing processes must remain tightly aligned. The add-on is integrated with the SAP S/4HANA Utilities solution and supports order capture through fulfillment, keeping operational and billing processes connected in the back end. It provides sales experiences tailored to the needs of regulated utility environments, helping sales and service teams better manage customer interactions.

General availability is planned for June 2026.

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2.5 Supply Chain Management

Autonomous SCM Enabled by Joule Assistants, Joule Agents and Industry AI Scenarios

SAP is accelerating the shift toward Autonomous Supply Chain Management by embedding AI directly into the core systems that plan, produce, move and maintain goods — all grounded in trusted business data and governed processes rather than stand-alone AI tools.

In this model, people remain responsible for strategic decisions and oversight, while assistants can coordinate agents to handle high‑volume, time‑sensitive work across SAP applications, data and workflows. This moves supply chain teams beyond manual monitoring and handoffs and toward more continuous, self‑optimizing operations.

The Industry AI portfolio extends this approach with agentic capabilities designed for specific industries, allowing organizations to apply automation and industry-relevant intelligence.

Joule Assistants will support a broad range of supply chain activities:

General availability for the Manufacturing Assistant is planned for Q2 2026. General availability of the Asset and Service Assistant and Logistics Assistant is planned for Q3 2026. General availability of the Product Design Assistant, Planning Assistant and Business Network Assistant is planned for Q4 2026.

SAP Digital Manufacturing Updates Support Regulated Industries

A new version of the SAP Digital Manufacturing solution will support more autonomous, agile operations in regulated industries, including life sciences and high tech. New capabilities will help manufacturers more effectively define and adapt shop‑floor tasks and workflows, manage compliance requirements and operate complex production environments. New AI features will help teams identify and address issues earlier, strengthen compliance efforts and traceability, and reduce reliance on custom development and manual documentation.

These updates will bring AI-assisted decision support directly into shop-floor execution and manufacturing processes.

Other enhancements include:

General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

AI Capabilities Support Engineering to Manufacturing Handover

New AI capabilities for engineering-to-manufacturing processes will help teams identify the downstream impact of design and master-data changes before those changes disrupt production. Previously, production engineers and master-data specialists relied on spreadsheets and manual coordination to understand how design updates would impact manufacturing bills of materials (BOMs), routings, production versions, cost or lead times. New capabilities will surface potential impacts directly in context, helping reduce rework, shorten change cycles and align production data as changes move from design into manufacturing.

The Manufacturing Assistant will also support engineering-to-manufacturing handover and production master data management within SAP Cloud ERP. When product definitions are handed over from design (or updated later), the assistant helps identify affected BOMs, routings, production versions, cost and lead time implications. This can help teams address issues earlier and more consistently across downstream manufacturing processes.

General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

Other AI-assisted capabilities will include:

In addition, a new Joule Agent for sustainability will work with the Manufacturing Assistant to embed the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management application directly into day‑to‑day operations. The agent analyzes reported safety observations and incidents; recommends follow‑up actions, risk assessments and controls; and generates updated, approved safety instructions to help integrate EHS and sustainability requirements into core manufacturing processes.

General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

New SAP Field Service and Asset Management Solution

The new SAP Field Service and Asset Management solution will use AI to optimize planning, scheduling, dispatching and field execution for asset operations and field services. Delivered via a single experience, the solution will integrate with SAP Cloud ERP so work execution, parts usage and associated costs are coordinated consistently across service, operations and finance. This can reduce handoffs, improve end-to-end visibility and establish a foundation for more autonomous asset and service management. General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

Together with the Asset and Service Assistant, these capabilities help convert alerts, anomalies and service requests into prioritized work. They also guide technicians with AI-generated briefings and diagnostics and help ensure outcomes are reflected in maintenance strategies and health models. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

SAP IBP Capabilities Better Align Commercial Decisions with Supply Planning

Industry-focused innovation in the SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) solution will better connect commercial decisions with supply planning. By linking the SAP Revenue Growth Management solution and SAP IBP, promotion and price-pack plans will be directly reflected in supply planning, helping organizations reduce stockouts, excess inventory and unnecessary write-offs.

Supply essentials is a new set of planning capabilities ready to use “out of the box” that will help planning teams get up and running faster while applying consistent planning logic across products, locations and networks.

New capabilities will include:

In parallel, Joule Agents used by the new Planning Assistant will support tasks such as exception management, demand fulfillment assessment and lead-time analysis. Sustainability insights from a Joule Agent for footprint optimization in the SAP Sustainability Footprint Management solution can also inform supply and logistics planning decisions. General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

AI Capabilities Strengthen Logistics Execution and Warehouse Labor Planning

New Joule Agents for logistics will work with the Logistics Assistant to help advance Autonomous Supply Chain Management. These agents will support execution‑level decisions — such as validating inbound receipts and aligning labor and shifts with real workload — so organizations can respond faster and operate more consistently across warehouse and transportation operations.

General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

The SAP Logistics Management solution will be integrated with SAP Cloud ERP to deliver end-to-end logistics execution and automated fulfillment. The unified solution connects warehousing, transportation and carrier collaboration, while AI- and mobile-powered capabilities can simplify operations, improve productivity and enable faster, smarter decisions.

General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

In addition, new predictive warehouse labor intelligence in the SAP Extended Warehouse Management application will help organizations anticipate workforce constraints earlier. AI capabilities can predict warehouse labor needs by analyzing historical data, real-time execution metrics and workload forecasts. The system flags fulfillment risks and underlying drivers so operations teams can staff proactively, avoiding operational disruptions and maintaining service levels.

General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

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3. INDUSTRY AI

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3.1 Industry AI Applications

AI Solutions for Industry-Specific Scenarios

SAP is introducing Industry AI, a portfolio of industry-specific scenarios. Comprised of relevant applications, data models and agentic capabilities, the scenarios will provide a framework that combines line-of-business capabilities with deep industry knowledge to help automate end-to-end processes.

SAP has identified seven initial industry scenarios that span multiple functions and vertical sectors. In each scenario, Joule Assistants will coordinate Joule Agents that address domain and industry scenarios.

The initial Industry AI scenarios include:

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4. BUSINESS AI PLATFORM

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4.1 Artificial Intelligence

SAP Domain Models Deliver SAP-Aware Domain Intelligence and Code

SAP Domain Models are AI models trained on SAP domain knowledge, which can include code, data, metadata, business processes, architecture knowledge and documentation. When customers initiate a query or want to create code, the models are designed to provide results firmly grounded in SAP context instead of relying on generic internet knowledge. Combined with context graphs and agents, the models bring deep SAP knowledge to Joule, Joule Studio, Joule Agents and SAP applications.

SAP Domain Models will help:

These capabilities will help create clean core extensions while preserving SAP standards and governance.

Access through the SAP Early Adopter Care program is available now. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

Enhancements to Generative AI Hub, New SAP-RPT-1.5 Help Scale AI Agents and Apps

New Generative AI Hub Capabilities

Enhancements to the generative AI hub in the SAP AI Core infrastructure combine integration with hyperscaler-agnostic operations to help increase accuracy and support enterprise-wide adoption of business AI.

The enhancements will enable developers to:

SAP-RPT-1 AI Model Advances with Tabular Orchestration Capabilities

SAP-RPT-1, the tabular AI model in the SAP Foundation Model family, has advanced to SAP-RPT-1.5. Tabular models help analyze structured data from sources that have missing data or incomplete information — like a database with missing sales information. With tabular orchestration, customers can scale tabular AI across the enterprise.

Tabular orchestration includes retrieval-augmented prediction (RAP), a new capability that retrieves data from customers’ data sets and feeds it to SAP-RPT-1.5. This will enable the model to use more context, increasing prediction accuracy for enterprises with large volumes of data. General availability for the retrieval-augmented prediction feature is expected Q3 2026.

Delivered on SAP’s generative AI hub and accessible via APIs, the new tabular orchestration model will include new modules and capabilities:

General availability for these modules and capabilities is planned for H2 2026.

Where to find more info:

Enhanced SAP AI Agent Hub Solution Helps Manage and Govern Agentic AI

The SAP AI Agent Hub solution has been enhanced with capabilities and is now available to more SAP customers through Joule Studio. SAP AI Agent Hub, formerly available only to SAP LeanIX customers, is a vendor-agnostic command center that helps customers discover, inventory, govern and evaluate AI agents across the enterprise landscape. It also helps govern large language models (LLMs) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

As organizations deploy AI agents at scale across multiple platforms and vendors, the hub will help them track which agents exist, what they do and whether they are operating safely and compliantly. SAP AI Agent Hub addresses this with a single, structured system of record for all AI assets, regardless of where they were built or the platform they run on.

New capabilities and integrations with other SAP solutions will provide a complete and auditable view of AI activity across the organization to enterprise architects, IT administrators and AI centers of excellence.

Innovations include:

SAP and Anthropic Plan to Bring Claude to SAP Business AI Platform

SAP and Anthropic announced plans to expand their collaboration to deliver advanced AI solutions to enterprise customers. Claude, Anthropic’s AI model, will become a primary reasoning and agentic capability embedded across SAP’s AI-enhanced solution portfolio, enabled by Joule and Joule agents.

Claude will empower agents to take real action for SAP customers, across finance, ​​HR, procurement, and supply chain. Agents using Claude connect to SAP Business AI Platform to understand business context grounded in SAP data, make ​​more accurate decisions, and operate safely within defined processes.

Anthropic and SAP will also work to build custom agents and agentic workflows in SAP – optimizing for key industries such as public sector, healthcare, education, life sciences and utilities.

Solutions for AI Digital Sovereignty Rolled Out on EU AI Cloud

Building on sovereign offerings such as SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2), Delos and BLEU, SAP and Microsoft continue deepening their collaboration to deliver trusted sovereign cloud solutions for customers worldwide. Together, they are expanding support for RISE with SAP on SAP Sovereign Cloud running on Microsoft Azure. This will give customers greater choice in how and where they run mission‑critical SAP workloads, without compromising data residency, security or governance.

This offering is generally available today for customers in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India, Europe and the UK.

Mistral on SAP Business AI Platform is available now on SAP’s cloud infrastructure, with Cohere North on SAP Business AI Platform to follow in June 2026. These offerings allow customers to choose the preferred AI platform within their region, operated by SAP or a trusted partner. Customers can use an AI assistant as well as agents to boost productivity, or design, customize and deploy their own AI workflows. At the same time, they can maintain full control over their AI landscape — including infrastructure, platform, models, prompts and execution — helping ensure governance and compliance with local regulations.

This news follows the EU AI Cloud solution announcement and shows momentum for the company’s vision to expand deployment of solutions with sovereign capabilities, including EU AI Cloud and SAP Sovereign Cloud.

Mistral on SAP Business AI Platform is generally available now. General availability for Cohere North on SAP Business AI Platform is planned for June 2026.

Where to find more info:

Updates to SAP Joule for Consultants

Updates to the SAP Joule for Consultants solution will help reduce the time users spend searching scattered documents, internal knowledge repositories and project files when executing SAP projects and cloud transformations.

These capabilities include:

SAP for Me Introduces AI Support

The SAP for Me portal will now feature Jouleas its unified customer entry point, providing customers an AI‑enabled entry point that understands intent and can guide them to the right information, service or action. Additionally, conversational and agentic AIfeatures will provide intuitive navigation and a consistent user experience to help customers complete tasks faster and increase self-service adoption.

Improvements include:

SAP for Me with Joule will be rolled out in phases starting May 2026, at no extra cost to customers.

SAP for Me also supports Joule activation. Managed by SAP, this can provide customers with a standard activation path for Joule, helping them use and benefit from AI more quickly. This is generally available now.

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4.2 Business Data Cloud

Agentic AI Capabilities in SAP Business Data Cloud

Agentic AI capabilities within SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) will support data professionals with data management, analytics and planning scenarios. Joule Agents will be able to respond to user queries and automate tasks such as data products creation, dataset preparation or dashboard generation — so customers can receive results without using multiple tools and workflows. This can help organizations discover, prepare and act on operational data more quickly and efficiently.

Joule will provide one unified point of entry across various SAP BDC components, helping customers more easily understand how data is connected and governed across the organization. It can generate more accurate outputs, automate complex workflows and execute context-aware actions.

New agentic capabilities include:

These capabilities are currently offered as a private preview.

SAP’s Open Data Ecosystem Expands with AWS Connectivity

SAP continues to expand its open data ecosystem with new integration between SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). SAP BDC Connect for Amazon Athena will provide secure, bi-directional zero-copy integration between SAP BDC and Amazon Athena.

The zero-copy architecture helps preserves context, lineage and governance from SAP BDC, enhancing discovery and consumption of both SAP and AWS data. Teams can build reports, dashboards and AI agents faster in a governed environment without replication delays.

SAP Business Data Cloud is already available on AWS in the US, Germany, Japan, Canada, Australia and Singapore. SAP BDC Connect for Amazon Athena is planned to be generally available in H2 2026.

Where to find more info:

SAP HANA Cloud Now Natively Available in SAP Business Data Cloud

SAP HANA Cloud is now natively available in SAP BDC. Customers with SAP BDC can now consume SAP HANA Cloud with a single contract and shared capacity pool alongside other core solution components, such as SAP Analytics Cloud and the SAP Datasphere solution. Instances are provisioned directly from SAP for Me and can be scaled up or down based on business needs. Data product consumption, semantic onboarding, and interoperability with SAP BDC are supported. A streamlined migration path for organizations running SAP HANA on premises is also supported.

As the AI database of SAP BDC, SAP HANA Cloud gives agents a single in-memory database that brings vectors, graphs, relational and spatial data together with business context — helping ensure trustworthy agent reasoning.

SAP HANA Cloud in SAP Business Data Cloud is generally available now.

Master Data Management with SAP Business Data Cloud

The SAP Master Data Governance application on SAP S/4HANA is now generally available as a core component of SAP BDC. This application can help customers govern policies and master data across their business data fabric, strengthening trust and accuracy for downstream agents and applications. Governed master data can be activated as part of the single offering of SAP BDC, providing users with a single place to consolidate and sync business data related to customers, suppliers, products, finance and other areas.

SAP’s recent announcement of its intent to acquire Reltio, a leading master data management company, will further strengthen the data fabric provided by SAP BDC and enable users to identify and merge SAP and non-SAP data products into one reliable record system for master data. This marks a key step toward a fully interoperable data platform for enterprise-wide agentic AI, helping ensure Joule and Joule Agents operate on high-quality, connected data that delivers faster, more reliable outcomes across the business.

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4.3 Joule Studio

Build Agents, Apps, Extensions and Workflows with Joule Studio

A new, SAP-managed Joule Studio will help transform how developers work and accelerate the way agents, applications, extensions and workflows are built.Joule Studio, a key pillar of SAP Business AI Platform, empowers developers to move from business intent to production-ready solutions faster. Developers can also manage the full lifecycle of AI-driven innovations with integrated capabilities for building, extending and orchestrating agents and applications. Learn more.

Joule Studio is available via an early customer adoption program now; with general availability expected in Q3 2026.

n8n Partnership to Bring Visual AI Workflow Orchestration to the Autonomous Enterprise

n8n will be available as a fully managed environment inside the Joule Studio solution on SAP Business AI Platform. Working from the n8n canvas directly within Joule Studio, SAP software developers will be able to visually build AI workflows and combine agentic capabilities with process automation, connecting SAP to the broader landscape of tools and services their organizations depend on. Core to this partnership is n8n's embedded environment running on SAP's cloud infrastructure. This will enable workflows to stay where the most sensitive business systems already are — meaning compliance will be built in for organizations operating under GDPR, sector-specific regulations or internal data residency policies.

General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

Where to find more info:

Partnership with Vercel for Design Tooling

A new partnership between SAP and Vercel will give Joule Studio users greater choice in how they build digital experiences. Customers can continue to use SAP-opinionated tools such as SAPUI5 and the SAP Fiori UX in cases where consistency and standards matter, while using Vercel to build flexible web experiences that prioritize speed and custom designs in frameworks like next.js. The partnership enables faster innovation, broader developer choice and richer experiences while preserving SAP enterprise-grade security and governance.

General availability is planned for H2 2026.

Joule Studio Runtime and NVIDIA Partnership Help Securely Deploy Enterprise Agents

Joule Studio runtime will directly connect to Joule Studio and enable customers to deploy agents, applications and workflows in a secure, production-ready, fully managed environment. This governed foundation will help customers meet compliance standards and have safer maintenance updates in production. It also will help reduce the complexity of infrastructure provisioning, including runtime configuration; cluster management; and compute, storage and model access.

Additionally, agents deployed on Joule Studio runtime can be equipped with persistent, long-term memory. Supported by SAP HANA Cloud, this capability makes agents highly personalized by giving them the ability to store, retrieve and reuse information and user preferences across sessions and tasks.

General availability of these features is planned for Q3 2026.

SAP and NVIDIA Are Shaping the Future of Autonomous AI Agents

SAP and NVIDIA are collaborating to bring secure agentic AI to the enterprise. The SAP Business AI Platform embeds NVIDIA OpenShell into Joule Studio runtime for added security and enterprise governance. SAP’s domain knowledge of enterprise architecture combined with NVIDIA software for specialized agent skills and secure autonomous agents gives enterprises an extra layer of control for agents from design to production.

Where to find more info:

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4.4 Integration Suite

New SAP Integration Suite Capabilities Drive AI Orchestration and Governance

AI innovation in SAP Integration Suite will enhance the ability of organizations to integrate and govern agents, applications and workflows. With enhanced orchestration, visibility and governance, SAP Integration Suite will help agents and workflows run more reliably, securely and compliantly.

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4.5 Business Transformation Management

New AI Capabilities Across SAP’s Business Transformation Management Portfolio

New AI assistants, agents and features will enrich the Business Transformation Management portfolio from SAP. With enhancements embedded across Business Transformation Management portfolio from SAP, SAP Signavio and WalkMe solutions, customers will be able to more easily create a connected transformation environment that helps them achieve positive business outcomes.

Enterprise Architecture Assistant for SAP LeanIX

The Enterprise Architecture Assistant in SAP LeanIX will help keep enterprise architecture data updated for faster, better decision-making. New agents will support the assistant, helping to convert internal documents into structured data, add external research to fact sheets, and accelerate the architecture alignment across SAP LeanIX, SAP Signavio and SAP Cloud ALM.

General availability is planned for June 2026.

SAP Signavio Portfolio Adds Joule Assistants, Joule Agents and AI Capabilities

Joule Assistants, Joule Agents and AI capabilities across the SAP Signavio portfolio will help organizations improve business processes through root cause analysis, customer feedback and simplified process analysis.

New AI Capabilities in WalkMe Solutions

The WalkMe portfolio will add AI-generated enhancements that contextualize task-critical information and reduce application switching for workflow completion. New AI learning tools will help transform single-format content into multiple engaging educational experiences.

SAP Signavio Capabilities for Compliant, AI-Driven Process Improvements

New capabilities in SAP Signavio will help organizations scale AI within their operations responsibly, helping ensure that AI agents enhance process performance in a dependable, compliant manner.

First, process atoms in SAP Signavio will provide customers with business knowledge snippets including rules, constraints and goals that define behaviors and provide guardrails for AI agents. These reusable components help ensure that new agents and AI tools are built to comply with relevant legislation and regulations and fall with company-specific parameters. They embed decision logic and compliance requirements directly into process models and can be used for conformance checks — validating whether actual process execution matches intended patterns and highlighting nonconformances in complex flows.

For customers, the value is more reliable, well-governed AI-driven operations, with clearer context for agents and better visibility into how processes actually run. This helps organizations scale AI responsibly while improving process performance and meeting regulatory and company-specific requirements.

General availability is planned for Q4.

Second, company memory is a new SAP Signavio feature that will help capture, analyze and operationalize collective business knowledge to govern AI agent execution. As organizations deploy increasing numbers of AI agents across business processes, this feature will help scale governance of multiple agents. Company memory provides a structured approach to governing AI agent execution by centralizing organizational knowledge. Rather than feeding individual documents or policies across numerous agents, it maintains a centralized knowledge base, contextually and geographically mapped, with bidirectional synchronization mechanisms that can allow operational feedback and updates to be systematically incorporated.

General availability is planned for Q4.

AI Features in SAP Signavio Advance Organizations’ AI Readiness

Enhancements to SAP Signavio will help organizations accelerate AI readiness, improve user experience, strengthen enterprise governance and drive high-value transformation outcomes.

The new features include:

SAP Signavio Deepens Integratation with Business Transformation Management Solutions

New integration of Business Transformation Management solutions will simplify and speed up customer adoption.

SAP LeanIX fact sheets will be integrated with the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager solution, connecting process intelligence with enterprise architecture insights. This can provide an enriched dataset for AI-assisted transformation recommendations and help organizations modernize systems more efficiently, adopt new technologies faster and deliver innovation more reliably.

General availability is planned for June 2026.

Additionally, WalkMe user guidance will be embedded directly in SAP Signavio. This will bring its in-app, contextual guidance into the user experience, eliminating the need for browser extensions or external tools. This capability improves the usability and adoption of SAP Signavio by reducing the learning curve that users often associate with new software.

Beta availability is planned for end of Q2 2026; general availability is planned for Q4 2026.

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Attractive men and women after a training or a conference. Employee education concept.

5. CLOUD ERP

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Joule Assistants and Joule Agents Available Across All Deployment Models

The SAP Cloud ERP Private package now allows customers to take advantage of new Joule Assistants and Joule Agents across SAP Autonomous Suite. Additionally, SAP Cloud ERP Private customers can benefit from SAP’s Industry AI portfolio of industry-specific scenarios.

The package provides an SAP customer with a solid foundation to scale AI and become an Autonomous Enterprise. With its domain knowledge and awareness of a company’s operating rules, SAP Cloud ERP Private supplies the intelligence for AI to be effective, accurate and relevant to the business. SAP-managed cloud operations and SAP Business AI Platform provide built-in controls and compliance, including AI security and governance. This allows customers to migrate to cloud ERP at their own pace and take advantage of the latest AI innovations from SAP — without disrupting critical end-to-end processes.

For more information on availability, please see the Autonomous Suite and Industry AI news.

Joule Assistants and Joule Agents in RISE with SAP Advance Cloud Transformation

New Joule Assistants and Joule Agents embedded directly in RISE with SAP will help customers tackle complex, manual, time-intensive technical tasks in their cloud ERP migration and modernization journey. The initial set of assistants will orchestrate agents that can analyze system landscapes, improve data quality, speed clean core adoption through custom code discovery and remediation, apply best practice configurations, and automate testing and validation. This can help organizations modernize faster, reduce costs and minimize errors. It also gives IT teams more time to focus on adoption, governance and delivering business value.

Customers can also use the assistant-led capabilities to help optimize existing ERP systems. Once they are live in the cloud, the assistants can handle code optimization, data quality monitoring, automated testing and change and release management.

General availability for the migration and modernization assistants is planned for starting Q3 2026.

Enhanced Services Fast-Track Agentic AI Across Hybrid Landscapes

Dedicated SAP services, including the Max Success Plan, will enable customers to fast-track assistants and agents activation, helping drive adoption of agentic AI across their enterprises.

The Max Success Plan specifically allows customers to adopt AI, including cloud and eligible on-premises systems, at their own pace as they move to the cloud. Joule Assistants and Joule Agents help keep critical workflows connected and undisrupted across customers’ hybrid landscape.

General availability is planned for May 2026.

Advanced Quality Gates in RISE with SAP Methodology Accelerate Clean Core Adoption

Advanced quality gates within  RISE with SAP Methodology will give customers a measurable way to assess their transformation readiness across the five principles of clean core. The quality gates will help customers align with best practices by using telemetry‑based system insights and scoring from the clean core measurement framework. This helps deliver stronger, more consistent governance by identifying risks and best practice deviations earlier in the transformation journey.

General availability is planned for July 2026.

Conduct Named SAP Strategic AI Partner for SAP Cloud ERP Transformation

Conduct, the AI operating system for enterprise IT,  has become a strategic AI partner for SAP Cloud ERP transformations. Conduct provides a shared workbench across the SAP change lifecycle, connecting business stakeholders, analysts, developers and testing engineers within a single AI-enabled environment. This enables end-to-end tasks to be completed with context and accuracy, including automated fit-gap analyses; production of up-to-date system documentation; and generating, testing, and deploying new code into custom systems. The solution integrates with SAP tooling (including the SAP Cloud ALM solution) so that teams can work within the systems they already rely on. This helps professionals across the delivery chain move faster and with greater confidence throughout transformation programs and day-to-day operations.

The Endorsed App is planned to be generally available in Q2 2026.

Where to find more info:

SAP and Palantir Enhance Partnership with AI-Supported Data Migration Tooling

SAP enhanced its partnership with Palantir, helping to open new pathways for enterprise data migration. SAP AI-supported tooling will be complemented by Palantir’s AIP for data-migration scenarios, which will help simplify and expedite digital transformation for SAP customers, with Accenture as a co-innovation partner for joint customers.

SAP customers can now leverage Palantir AIP for data migration scenarios alongside the agent-led toolchain from SAP, which includes business transformation tools and new migration and modernization assistants that can accelerate their transformations to SAP Cloud ERP.

Palantir AIP for data migration scenarios is now available as an SAP Endorsed App on SAP Store.

The solution extension is planned to be generally available to SAP customers in Q3 2026.

Where to find more info:

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6. SUPPORT AND LEARNING

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Max Success Plan Offers Expert Guidance

The new Max Success Plan Enterprise Agreement enables customers to gain even greater value from the Max Success Plan with a single agreement across their entire SAP investment. The plan provides advisory and tailored assistance from dedicated experts to help simplify commercial engagement across complex cloud landscapes. It can also make it easier for large customers to navigate the SAP portfolio and map it to their transformation needs.

The plan includes a dedicated success plan manager to guide adoption, premium services to guide transformation, tailored support for AI use-case adoption, and cross-solution process improvement. Additionally, premium support service-level agreements and case management assistance help enable smoother implementations with priority issue resolution.

This offering is available now to certain customers under restricted release, with general availability expected in July 2026.

SAP Certification Turns 30 and Expands Portfolio for the AI Era

The SAP Certification program turns 30 in 2026, marking both a milestone and the completion of a significant transformation for the program. The full SAP Certification portfolio of more than 100 certifications now features hands-on, practical assessments instead of traditional multiple-choice exams. Candidates can also use AI tools during exams, mirroring the tools and resources they use every day. This builds on the new performance-based assessment approach introduced at the SAP TechEd event in 2025.

Real-World, Practical Certification Assessments Across the Full Portfolio

The new assessment framework includes role-plays, challenge-based case studies and practical tasks that mirror actual scenarios professionals encounter in SAP implementations. Candidates are tested within SAP systems and have AI tools available to support them, including SAP Joule for Consultants.

More than 100,000 certification exams have already been taken under the new model, and SAP has been recognized as one of the first major enterprise software vendors to implement this shift at scale.

This offering is available now.

New AI-Assisted Learning Capabilities in SAP Learning Hub

SAP Learning Hub has introduced new AI-assisted capabilities enabled by the addition of select Google NotebookLM functionalities to its customer and partner editions. The hub is the single destination for customers and partners to learn, practice and prove their SAP skills,

More than 7,500 early users have already embraced new capabilities that allow learners to engage with SAP course content in ways that go beyond traditional linear learning. Learners can ask questions and receive answers in more than 80 languages, with citations drawn from SAP's learning content. Additional AI-generated formats include podcasts and interactive sessions with AI hosts, automatically generated FAQs, study guides and quizzes, and video overviews.

The business impact for customers is measurable: LTIMindtree reported 50% faster onboarding, and NTT DATA Business Solutions relies on SAP Learning Hub as the primary way their talent becomes future-ready in the agentic AI era.

This offering is available now.

New Learning Journey, Certification for Data Architects

The new “Becoming a Certified SAP Data Architect” learning journey will help data architects build the data foundation skills AI requires. It includes a  certification course for SAP Business Data Cloud that will help learners address a key enterprise AI challenge: poor-quality, fragmented data spread across disconnected systems. Learners can develop skills to connect and govern data across the enterprise using SAP Business Data Cloud; help ensure AI models have access to consistent and reliable information; and speed the shift from raw data to business decisions. Data architects who earn SAP Certification will be prepared to implement a data fabric that unifies, contextualizes and governs data across different systems and applications.

This offering is available now.

Accenture Partnership, Expanded Access to Learning for AI Skills

New AI-focused content, role-based learning journeys, courses and partnerships from SAP will help organizations build AI capabilities at scale. SAP will also make select AI sessions available free of charge.

According to the World Economic Forum, skills shortages are the primary barrier to business transformation, ranking ahead of both investment constraints and regulatory complexity. SAP has committed to equipping 12 million people with AI-ready skills by 2030 and is expanding its learning portfolio with new offerings designed to increase access, relevance and scalability of AI-ready skills development. Participation in SAP learning is up 33% year over year, demonstrating strong momentum.

Accenture Becomes First Global Authorized Partner to Deliver SAP Learning Class

To broaden access to training, SAP has introduced a partner-led delivery model for its SAP Learning Class, an instructor-led training offering. The courses are delivered worldwide by Accenture.

The model combines SAP-authored content and preconfigured SAP training systems with Accenture's global delivery capabilities, industry expertise and local accessibility. Accenture instructors bring practical insight into how SAP integrates within complete enterprise technology stacks, including SAP's AI capabilities. Courses can be combined with self-paced learning on the SAP Learning site, creating a continuous development path from foundational knowledge to hands-on experience and SAP Certification.

This offering is available now.

Select AI-Focused Live Sessions Now Openly Available

Learners can now access a curated set of SAP AI-focused live sessions for free, enabling wider participation. Sessions include:

This offering is available now.

New AI Transformation Learning Journey for Enterprise Architects

Enterprise architects help shape AI adoption and transformation strategies, yet role-specific training for this audience has been largely absent from the market. The new SAP Learning Journey "Leading AI-Driven Transformation as an SAP Enterprise Architect," available at no charge, addresses that gap, providing frameworks and guidance to help align AI initiatives with business objectives, assess organizational readiness, manage architectural risk and design scalable, secure enterprise landscapes.

This offering is available now.

New Clean Core Course Builds Foundation for Innovation and AI Readiness

Organizations that standardize on SAP Cloud ERP and maintain a clean core can adopt new capabilities faster, reduce upgrade cycles from months to days, and create the data foundation that AI requires. The free course “Clean Core: Applying Clean Core Principles in SAP S/4HANA” provides guidance on governance, architecture and cloud-compliant extensions that can build AI-ready SAP environments.

This offering is available now.

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Read the press release

See the SAP Sapphire 2026 press release, including product and partner announcements.

Read more

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