fixed-height-small text-black SAP Sapphire 2026 Innovation News Guide Explore SAP Sapphire 2026 news and innovations driving the Autonomous Enterprise — including Joule Work, the SAP Business AI Platform and SAP Autonomous Suite. default {} default {} primary default {} secondary style background-blue-9

INTRODUCTION The SAP Sapphire 2026 Innovation News Guide highlights product innovation that advances SAP’s vision of the Autonomous Enterprise. In this new world, AI assistants and agents work together with humans to meet the demands of global business. These tools will provide tailored, role-specific support for business workflows – and are available in public or private cloud ERP. The Autonomous Enterprise is comprised of Joule Work, the SAP Autonomous Suite and the SAP Business AI Platform and includes industry scenarios that combine AI innovation with the deep process and vertical expertise SAP is known for. To enable this, SAP is investing in AI-assisted business transformation with migration and modernization assistants that help customers move to the cloud more efficiently. The guide below covers innovation news across these areas, as well as support and learning resources. Read the press release toc-include false section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

1. JOULE style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

1.1 Joule Work Joule Work Introduces Dynamic Workspace Built to Interpret User Intent Joule Work redefines how people interact with and execute end-to-end business processes. As the user engagement component of the Joule solution, it moves the user experience beyond fragmented, transactional interfaces toward a unified, intelligent way of working across SAP and non-SAP systems. Its dynamic workspace adapts to the intent of users, helping them focus on outcomes instead of spending time finding information. And, because it can delegate execution to AI, users will no longer need to manually coordinate work across multiple application interfaces. Joule Work will allow users to express in natural language what they want to accomplish, triggering Joule Assistants to coordinate teams of Joule Agents that will surface the right insights and automate routine work across business domains and systems to achieve the goal. This happens in intent-driven, adaptive workspaces built in real time that keep teams focused on driving decisions and impact. Joule Work can help reduce manual handoffs, shorten cycle times and enable teams to turn decisions into actions faster. A key function of Joule Work is to connect users with Joule Assistants, which are like smart teammates organized by function. These assistants use context to intuit people’s intent and act by coordinating the appropriate Joule Agents across the business. Joule Assistants understand organizations deeply and can automate complex tasks within and across functions — freeing employees to address more strategic work. This follows through on the vision of assistants announced at the SAP Connect event. More details on specific Joule Assistants can be found within each business domain. Multiple Ways to Access and Engage Joule Work Joule Work is a cloud-based web client complemented by mobile and desktop apps. The web client helps users complete tasks that require interactions with cloud-based business applications. The desktop app will run locally, allowing Joule to use local desktop files and applications. It can also help users delegate daily tasks on their machine, such as analyzing data and documents, researching topics from files and email, and drafting documents from source data. The mobile app is an evolution of the SAP Mobile Start app and allows people to continue directing complex, business workflows while on the go. Joule Work is available now to customers in the SAP Early Adopter Care program. SAP Early Adopter Care program for the Joule Work desktop app is planned for Q2 2026; general availability for both is planned for H2 2026. The Joule Work mobile app is generally available now. Intelligent Voice in Joule with LiveKit Partnership A new partnership with LiveKit delivers intelligent voice for Joule, extending the experience beyond the keyboard and into settings where work happens. This partnership helps advance SAP's vision for the Autonomous Enterprise. With LiveKit, SAP customers can use real-time voice capabilities in Joule and access reliable, always-on conversational AI. This brings voice AI to a full range of roles, devices and environments, putting Joule in reach of employees whose work happens away from a keyboard. LiveKit voice integration in the Joule Work mobile app is available now through the SAP Early Adopter Care program; general availability is planned for H2 2026. Advancing Interoperability Joule Work is interoperable, can operate in heterogenous enterprise landscapes and can act as a single interface across SAP and non-SAP environments. From Joule Work, customers can access the Joule Studio solution to build custom agents that use Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol to draw on tools and third-party agents. Bi‑directional A2A capabilities in Joule will be enhanced to enable third-party agents to securely call on Joule Agents and act within enterprise processes. General availability for Joule Work and Joule A2A capabilities is planned for Q4 2026. Where to find more info: Blog: Read more about the partnership with LiveKit style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

2. AUTONOMOUS SUITE style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

2.1 Financial Management Joule Assistants Drive Autonomous Finance Autonomous Finance, a pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise, will combine Joule Assistants and Joule Agents to give chief financial officers (CFOs) more insight, control and support. Agents can sense changes in real time; reason across revenue, risk and working capital; and act through guided, explainable decisions embedded in everyday processes. This helps drive more autonomous and continuously optimized core functions across the finance landscape. Joule Assistants can proactively coordinate multiple agents to support key finance processes. These assistants include: Financial Closing Assistant: coordinates multiple agents to orchestrate the full close lifecycle across posting, accruals, journal validation, error resolution and intercompany reconciliation. It uses agents to surface bottlenecks, automate postings and reconciliations, accelerate accruals, and resolve discrepancies in real time with accuracy and auditability. This can reduce close cycle time, help ensure on-time reporting, and reduce last-minute surprises. Financial Planning Assistant: extends planning and scenario analysis by monitoring internal and external data signals, which is used to understand business impact and model scenarios and constraints. It recommends actions and reflects approved decisions in operational processes, supported with governance and explainability. Billing Assistant: protects revenue and reduces disputes by detecting billing inconsistencies early, validating data before invoice creation and recommending corrective actions. Governance Assistant: supports CFOs, compliance leaders and internal auditors by tracking regulatory changes, coordinating controls, monitoring risk and automating testing and exception management. It can also prepare audit-ready sustainability reporting scopes aligned to mandates such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), helping organizations stay ahead of new reporting requirements. Tax and Compliance Assistant: helps maintain continuous tax and e‑invoicing compliance by monitoring legal changes, simplifying configuration and resolving submission errors and anomalies before they create exposure. Accounts Receivable Assistant: analyzes customer accounts to predict churn, prioritize collections, prepare dunning steps and outreach and streamline dispute workflows. Results include better customer retention, faster collections and a more predictable cash position. Cash and Treasury Assistant: combines real-time visibility into cash positions with automated liquidity allocation and predictive forecasting to enable smarter funding decisions and optimal cash utilization. With enhanced control over intercompany funding and risk insights, the assistant will help prevent overhedging and strengthens financial resilience. With SAP Business AI Platform as the foundation, these Autonomous Finance assistants align with customer policies to deliver tighter governance and control while accelerating routine work. General availability for the Financial Closing Assistant, Billing Assistant, Tax and Compliance Assistant, and Accounts Receivable Assistant is planned for Q2 2026. SAP Early Adopter Care program availability for the Cash and Treasury Assistant is planned for Q2 2026. General availability for the Financial Planning Assistant is planned for Q3 2026. General availability for the Governance Assistant is planned for Q4 2026. New SAP Enterprise Planning Solution Embeds Joule Agents A new planning solution, SAP Enterprise Planning, will embed Joule Agents to help connect strategy to operations in real time. Agents will use governed data to help organizations detect market shifts, assess impact and execute plans. Built using SAP Business Data Cloud solution data products and the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, SAP Enterprise Planning embed Joule Agents directly into planning activities. Agents can interpret internal and external data signals, model their impact on KPIs, simulate scenarios, recommend actions and orchestrate planning workflows with built-in governance and explainability. SAP Enterprise Planning can also support planning for other business areas, such as the new workforce planning capability for SAP SuccessFactors solutions. The solution shifts planning from a single point in time to continuous workflows. When decisions are made, Joule Agents can update plans to support downstream execution, better connecting planning and execution. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. AI Innovation Across the Finance Portfolio AI innovation will be added across the SAP finance portfolio, including revenue, sustainability, risk, accounting, treasury and project management solutions. The new capabilities will help simplify complex financial processes within an ever-changing regulatory environment. AI for Revenue Management and Margin Performance New revenue management portfolio capabilities will help companies design, sell and profitably manage product, service or subscription models. In addition to the Billing Assistant, an agent for claims processing can automate rebate management across sales channels and manage unstructured claims, helping lower costs and increase settlement rates. New AI features will help improve margin insights by highlighting anomalies and settlement risks, allowing commercial and finance teams to intervene when profitability is at risk. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Risk, Tax and Compliance Innovation New compliance capabilities expand coverage and reduce the effort required to keep pace with regulatory changes: SAP Regulatory Insights service for SAP governance, risk, and compliance solutions: helps ensure compliance requirements are met by automatically surfacing risk and control changes in legal texts, recommending best practice procedures or policies, and suggesting updates to existing control framework.

helps ensure compliance requirements are met by automatically surfacing risk and control changes in legal texts, recommending best practice procedures or policies, and suggesting updates to existing control framework. SAP Direct Tax Management application: supports tax accounting and planning with agentic AI for operational transfer pricing and tax accounting standards like OECD BEPS Pillar 2 and IFRS IAS 12. This will help reduce regulatory risk while supporting more accurate tax impact forecasting. General availability for both new capabilities is planned for Q3 2026. New Capabilities for Accounting and Revenue Recognition Expanded revenue recognition capabilities for professional services and software business models will automate compliance and track performance obligations. In addition, AI-assisted adjustments will support more accurate and timely revenue reporting under complex contract structures. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. New Features Provide for Better Treasury and Cash Position Oversight A new central payment repository within the SAP Cloud ERP applications will help unify payment processing across financial entities, giving treasury teams a single view and tighter control of outgoing cash. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. Additionally, SAP Taulia solutions will include new AI capabilities to help finance teams manage working capital more strategically: Intelligent term negotiations: uses internal and external data to show which suppliers are most likely to accept early payments, aligning payment decisions with cost optimization goals.

uses internal and external data to show which suppliers are most likely to accept early payments, aligning payment decisions with cost optimization goals. Extended flow with payables: balances strategic payment deferrals with third-party funding for immediate supplier payments, helping teams meet liquidity goals while keeping suppliers paid on time. General availability for the new SAP Taulia AI capabilities is planned for Q3 2026. Sustainability Built into Finance Workflows Joule Agents for sustainability will help finance leaders gain insight into carbon and regulatory exposure, support smarter capital allocations and reduce compliance efforts: Sustainability Regulatory Readiness Agent within the SAP Sustainability Control Tower solution: helps turn existing materiality assessments into a clear reporting scope for regulations like the EU CSRD. Instead of manually translating assessments into hundreds of required disclosures, the agent can map material topics to specific regulatory requirements, link them to the underlying SAP data and propose custom metrics to close coverage gaps. This can give finance and sustainability teams a faster, more reliable foundation for audit-ready environmental impact, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG) reporting with lower compliance risk.

helps turn existing materiality assessments into a clear reporting scope for regulations like the EU CSRD. Instead of manually translating assessments into hundreds of required disclosures, the agent can map material topics to specific regulatory requirements, link them to the underlying SAP data and propose custom metrics to close coverage gaps. This can give finance and sustainability teams a faster, more reliable foundation for audit-ready environmental impact, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG) reporting with lower compliance risk. Joule Agent for the SAP Sustainability Footprint Management solution: can pinpoint the emissions, energy use and waste across Scope 1, 2 and 3 sources. It will help teams run simulations comparing reduction strategies against current performance. The agent can generate reports, trigger supplier requests and create initiatives to support decarbonization projects and ESG goals — helping meet sustainability and financial targets. General availability for both agents is planned for Q4 2026. AI for Improved Project Management and Service Delivery AI features will help improve project management with conversational support for timesheets, project changes and billing. Additionally, a Joule Agent for project setup will help managers more easily allocate resources and quickly initiate new projects using data from past engagements. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

2.2 Spend Management Joule Assistants Enable Autonomous Spend Across Spend Lifecycle Autonomous Spend, a core pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise, will bring intelligence, visibility and automation across the entire spend lifecycle. This includes new Joule Assistants that act as virtual teammates to help procurement and finance leaders deliver savings, manage risk and sustainability, reconfigure supply chains and bridge talent and skills gaps — providing proactive guidance and supporting compliance efforts through automatic policies, audit rules and approvals. New assistants will support a range of procurement and spend management scenarios, including: Smarter category and sourcing strategies: The Category Management Assistant will analyze spend patterns, deliver market intelligence and build category strategies to help procurement leaders make more precise decisions about where and how they buy. Once products go to market, the Sourcing Assistant can help manage the entire sourcing lifecycle from creating RFPs and evaluating bids to recommending negotiation strategies.

The Category Management Assistant will analyze spend patterns, deliver market intelligence and build category strategies to help procurement leaders make more precise decisions about where and how they buy. Once products go to market, the Sourcing Assistant can help manage the entire sourcing lifecycle from creating RFPs and evaluating bids to recommending negotiation strategies. Proactive supplier oversight: The Supplier Management Assistant will provide comprehensive supplier oversight from intelligent classification to multidimensional risk monitoring, helping procurement teams proactively manage their supply base. Combined with the Contract Assistant that streamlines contract authoring, identifies renewal optimization opportunities and more, organizations can gain end-to-end visibility from supplier selection through contract execution.

The Supplier Management Assistant will provide comprehensive supplier oversight from intelligent classification to multidimensional risk monitoring, helping procurement teams proactively manage their supply base. Combined with the Contract Assistant that streamlines contract authoring, identifies renewal optimization opportunities and more, organizations can gain end-to-end visibility from supplier selection through contract execution. Simplified purchasing for every buyer : The Requisition Assistant can simplify purchasing by guiding users to the right buying channel, auto-filling fields and suggesting alternate items and suppliers to keep spending compliant. To maximize volume discounts and improve margins, companies can use advanced requisition aggregation, clustering algorithms and trade-off analyses. The Buying Assistant helps professional buyers identify spend leakage, recommend optimal suppliers and automate order consolidation for greater savings. It can also streamline catalog quality management, enrichment and normalization — including generating short names for catalog items.

: The Requisition Assistant can simplify purchasing by guiding users to the right buying channel, auto-filling fields and suggesting alternate items and suppliers to keep spending compliant. To maximize volume discounts and improve margins, companies can use advanced requisition aggregation, clustering algorithms and trade-off analyses. The Buying Assistant helps professional buyers identify spend leakage, recommend optimal suppliers and automate order consolidation for greater savings. It can also streamline catalog quality management, enrichment and normalization — including generating short names for catalog items. Streamlined operations from receiving through payment: The Receiving Assistant can streamline and enhance the goods and services receiving experience by auto-creating goods receipts and service entry sheets, guiding users through quality tracking and returns processes, and sending periodic reminders about upcoming tasks. Once goods are received, the Invoicing Assistant can take on the heavy lifting of accounts payable, helping finance teams close faster with fewer errors.

The Receiving Assistant can streamline and enhance the goods and services receiving experience by auto-creating goods receipts and service entry sheets, guiding users through quality tracking and returns processes, and sending periodic reminders about upcoming tasks. Once goods are received, the Invoicing Assistant can take on the heavy lifting of accounts payable, helping finance teams close faster with fewer errors. Greater control over services spend: The Services Procurement Assistant manages the full statement of work (SOW) lifecycle, from creation through compliance tracking, giving organizations control over their external services spend.

The Services Procurement Assistant manages the full statement of work (SOW) lifecycle, from creation through compliance tracking, giving organizations control over their external services spend. Effortless travel and expense management: The Travel Assistant can make business travel planning easier by providing pre-spend trip estimates, streamlining approvals and suggesting cost-effective meeting locations. It will also offer personalized travel bookings with built-in compliance guidance. Once a trip is complete, the Expense Management Assistant will automate expense reporting — capturing details, spotting errors and supporting compliance efforts. General availability for the Sourcing Assistant, Procurement Contract Assistant, Invoicing Assistant, Travel Assistant and Expense Management Assistant is planned for June 2026. General availability for the Category Management Assistant, Supplier Management Assistant, Requisition Assistant, Buying Assistant, Receiving Assistant and Services Procurement Assistant is planned for September 2026. SAP Ariba Buying and SAP Ariba Contracts solutions have been enhanced with agentic AI capabilities and new features. Both solutions are part of next-gen SAP Ariba, an advanced, AI-native source-to-pay suite built on SAP Business AI Platform. AI Features and New Capabilities in SAP Ariba Buying Next-gen SAP Ariba Buying now includes Joule Agents for purchasing and policy management, replacing fragmented workflows with a unified and intuitive persona-driven buying experience. Native integration with SAP’s source-to-pay suite helps ensure purchasing decisions flow across the full procurement landscape. Enhancements include: Agentic AI-led buying orchestration: guides users through purchasing decisions, proactively enforcing policies and surfacing compliant, contract-linked options.

guides users through purchasing decisions, proactively enforcing policies and surfacing compliant, contract-linked options. An enhanced catalog experience: simplifies navigation and streamlines the catalog activation cycle (including uploading, validating and publishing) with improved configurability, version comparison and visibility controls.

simplifies navigation and streamlines the catalog activation cycle (including uploading, validating and publishing) with improved configurability, version comparison and visibility controls. End-to-end document traceability: connects purchase requisitions, purchase orders, goods receipts and service entry sheets with enhanced navigation. Built-in approvals, accounting, comments, basic tax and budget controls keep transactions compliant and audit-ready throughout.

connects purchase requisitions, purchase orders, goods receipts and service entry sheets with enhanced navigation. Built-in approvals, accounting, comments, basic tax and budget controls keep transactions compliant and audit-ready throughout. Deeper integration with SAP ERP solutions: adds value to existing ERP investments and unifies workflows across systems. These enhancements are generally available now. New Capabilities and AI Features in SAP Ariba Contracts Next-gen SAP Ariba Contracts now unifies contract creation, approvals and compliance tracking into one workspace, replacing the patchwork of tools teams once toggled between. Native integration with SAP’s source-to-pay suite feeds approved terms and supplier information directly into downstream processes like purchase orders. New features include: AI-assisted contract creation: New Joule Agents allow teams to draft contracts using natural language prompts.

New Joule Agents allow teams to draft contracts using natural language prompts. Unified view of status tracking, documents, approvals and collaboration: allows contract details like pricing, terms and key dates to be entered once and stay consistent throughout. Built-in search makes it easier to find contract status, owners, suppliers and key dates without checking multiple systems. General availability for AI-assisted contract creation is planned for June 2026. Unified contract management is now generally available. SAP Ariba Introduces Intake Management Joule Agent, Supplier Evaluation Capabilities A new Joule Agent in the SAP Ariba Intake Management solution will automatically capture and route procurement requests. This agent connects to existing procurement systems, reducing integration overhead and enabling orchestration across SAP and non-SAP systems. In addition, the SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance solution extends supplier evaluation capabilities with a more comprehensive supplier framework for procurement decision-making. Procurement teams can customize evaluation criteria and segment supplier performance data by geography, business unit or category — making it easier to compare suppliers and identify underperformers. Evaluation insights feed directly into Supplier 360-degree profiles, connecting performance data with strategic sourcing and procurement decisions. General availability for agentic intake management capabilities is planned for June 2026. Supplier evaluation capabilities are now generally available. SAP Fieldglass Adds AI for Smarter SOWs, Industry-Specific Services Procurement The SAP Fieldglass portfolio now uses AI to accelerate statement of work (SOW) role definitions and extend workforce management for asset-intensive industries. WalkMe solutions are also now integrated into SAP Fieldglass, helping to improve user experience and accelerate adoption of SAP Fieldglass solutions. AI Helps Streamline Services Procurement Previously, hiring managers had to manually define worker skills in an SOW document, which was often slow, inconsistent and could lead to project delays. New AI features in SAP Fieldglass can automatically recommend relevant worker roles based on the SOW title, description and historical SOW-buyer data. Users can review and select these AI-generated suggestions, helping speed up role definition and reduce manual setup during SOW creation. Every decision is automatically logged for audit and compliance, helping ensure that roles conform to organizational policies. This capability is generally available now. SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement Capabilities for Asset-Intensive Industries In asset-intensive industries like oil, gas, mining, utilities and chemicals, contractors can comprise 40% of the workforce. Yet, most organizations manage these workers through manual processes and disconnected systems, risking expired certifications, overpayments and poor visibility into work billed versus work done. New capabilities in the SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement application can close these gaps by connecting the external workforce to project operations, covering the full cycle from crew mobilization through to payment. These capabilities include: Gate-pass time capture: Contractor badge swipes are converted into working time. Hours are allocated to work orders, replacing manual reconciliation of gate logs against billable hours.

Contractor badge swipes are converted into working time. Hours are allocated to work orders, replacing manual reconciliation of gate logs against billable hours. Worker mobilization and safety: Right-to-work, safety certifications and site inductions are validated before access is granted, and hours are tracked for fatigue and exposure reporting.

Right-to-work, safety certifications and site inductions are validated before access is granted, and hours are tracked for fatigue and exposure reporting. Equipment tracking: Custody controls from field to ledger reduce misallocated parts and incorrect billing.

Custody controls from field to ledger reduce misallocated parts and incorrect billing. Invoicing: Service entry sheets are generated from confirmed hours and invoice processing is touchless. General availability for gate-pass time capture is planned for June 2026; all other capabilities are generally available now. WalkMe Solution Integration with SAP Fieldglass Helps Improve User Adoption The WalkMe Premium solution for SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions can help accelerate adoption by guiding users through tasks like creating and revising SOWs or approving timesheets. This step-by-step guidance is especially valuable during system updates, process changes or new feature rollouts. This is generally available now. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

2.3 Human Capital Management Autonomous HCM Comes to Life with New Joule Assistants Autonomous HCM is a core pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise, which brings intelligence, automation and optimization across the entire employee lifecycle. To bring Autonomous HCM to life, SAP announced new Joule Assistants that will orchestrate dozens of agents to help execute end-to-end HR processes with more precision and surface meaningful insights. These assistants are the primary interface with Joule Agents that can sense changes and automatically coordinate the right actions across HR processes. The new assistants will help transform HCM and HR into a strategic growth engine. New assistants support a range of HR scenarios, including: Automated, accurate payroll: The Payroll Assistant orchestrates multiple agents to prepare payroll runs, catch issues early and guide administrators to quick resolutions — ultimately helping ensure employees are paid accurately and on time. It works autonomously alongside the Core HR Assistant and Time Assistant, among others, to help organizations manage employee data, track time and attendance, and pay employees — all with greater accuracy and less manual work.

The Payroll Assistant orchestrates multiple agents to prepare payroll runs, catch issues early and guide administrators to quick resolutions — ultimately helping ensure employees are paid accurately and on time. It works autonomously alongside the Core HR Assistant and Time Assistant, among others, to help organizations manage employee data, track time and attendance, and pay employees — all with greater accuracy and less manual work. Smarter talent acquisition: The Recruiting Assistant uses HCM agents to help strengthen the full hiring process. It keeps the process moving, from resume matching to interview coordination, providing real-time guidance for recruiters and hiring managers. Once a candidate accepts, the Onboarding Assistant helps ensure a smooth transition for new employees. These new Joule Assistants connect talent acquisition processes between SmartRecruiters solutions for SAP, SAP SuccessFactors, and the broader SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite.

The Recruiting Assistant uses HCM agents to help strengthen the full hiring process. It keeps the process moving, from resume matching to interview coordination, providing real-time guidance for recruiters and hiring managers. Once a candidate accepts, the Onboarding Assistant helps ensure a smooth transition for new employees. These new Joule Assistants connect talent acquisition processes between SmartRecruiters solutions for SAP, SAP SuccessFactors, and the broader SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite. Enhanced HR service: Aimed at HR administrators, the HR Service Assistant orchestrates the right agents to help resolve common HR questions instantly, directing employees to the right next step. This helps reduce service center volume and improves the employee experience. General availability for the following Joule Assistants is planned for June 2026: Core HR Assistant, Payroll Assistant, Time Assistant, HR Service Assistant, Compensation Assistant, Recruiting Assistant, Onboarding Assistant, Learning Assistant, Performance and Goals Assistant, Career and Talent Development Assistant, Skills Assistant, HR System Assistant and HR Knowledge Assistant. AI‑Enabled Workforce Planning With AI reshaping how organizations operate, skills-informed workforce planning has become a board-level priority. SAP’s new AI-enabled workforce planning capability gives HR, finance and business leaders a dynamic, data-driven way to plan, simulate and optimize their workforce in response to evolving business priorities and market conditions. Part of the new SAP Enterprise Planning solution, workforce planning will use curated SAP SuccessFactors data products (built with SAP Business Data Cloud) as well as SAP Analytics Cloud for planning. It will also have direct access to SAP Cloud ERP, SAP Fieldglass and SAP SuccessFactors. This will enable organizations to plan across employees and contingent labor, supporting better decisions about how skills are built, acquired or deployed. A new agentic AI planning experience will work across the entire planning lifecycle to sense changes in external signals, reason on the impact of those signals, and then recommend actions. Planning agents help leaders create plans and scenarios grounded in business and financial objectives, while monitoring agents can continuously track critical signals such as headcount gaps, cost variances, hiring progress and skill shortages. Recommendation agents then provide actionable guidance, proposing whether to hire, reskill, redeploy or adjust the workforce mix, helping leaders evaluate options and act with greater confidence. Tightly coupled planning and systems of execution combine AI insights with human judgement to support agile, well-informed workforce planning. SAP takes this a step further with skills-based planning, which allows organizations to plan around existing capabilities and identify where roles and skills gaps exist and how to address them. Leaders can act with greater clarity on what the business needs, understanding where capability gaps exist and when it makes sense to build skills internally or hire from the market. The result is workforce planning that is continuously informed by current conditions rather than constrained by static cycles. Disconnected spreadsheets are replaced with integrated, data-driven plans that evolve as business priorities, market conditions and workforce needs change, helping leaders move from complexity to clarity in workforce decision making. General availability is planned for November 2026. Joule Assistant for Upskilling Helps Solve the Skills Gap A new Workforce Upskilling Assistant will enable organizations to build the skills they need to stay competitive, particularly in fast-evolving areas like AI. By orchestrating multiple new Joule Agents, the assistant will help organizations upskill faster and in alignment with business priorities. The assistant is available within the Joule Work engagement layer and delivers content to employees in the channels and tools they use regularly. It works outside of traditional learning management systems or e-learning platforms that require logins and scheduled sessions. The assistant creates a personalized learning path based on workforce data from SAP and third-party solutions — including skills profiles, sales performance, organizational hierarchies, contingent labor contracts and financial metrics. It then synthesizes uploaded content into intelligent, bite-sized learning moments delivered via Joule, Microsoft Teams, Slack, SMS, mobile push, Google Chrome or email. The new Joule Assistant and agents can enable content creation and generation, adaptive microlearning, scheduling, delivery and reinforcement learning. This can help HR learning professionals quickly convert courses into microlearning, launch AI-driven simulations and deliver content to the right worker at the right time. HR, learning teams and business leaders can scale training more efficiently across distributed workforces, repurpose content across the talent lifecycle and prepare employees as business needs evolve. General availability is planned for November 2026. AI Within Organizational Modeling Enables Smarter Workforce Decisions A new AI-enabled organizational modeling capability for the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution can help HR and business leaders rapidly design organizational changes with greater clarity, accuracy and alignment. It provides a straightforward way to explore scenarios, understand impact and move from planning to decision-making faster and more confidently. Designed for leaders navigating operational change, organizational modeling for SAP SuccessFactors helps companies respond faster to shifting business needs, maintain data accuracy and reduce disruption during transformation. It helps replace slow, manual and disconnected planning methods with an agile modeling experience built into the flow of HR work. Leaders can more easily initiate organizational projects and simulate changes using drag-and-drop features or take advantage of agentic AI capabilities that suggest organizational scenarios based on defined criteria. For example, a marketing executive could simulate multiple organizational setup scenarios and visualize their potential impact. The new capability will help make personnel planning and changes more predictable and easier to manage. General availability is planned for November 2026. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

2.4 Customer Experience New Joule Assistants Support Autonomous CX Autonomous CX, a core pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise, will include Joule Assistants and Joule Agents to help organizations better coordinate activities across the customer lifecycle, from the first point of engagement through post-sales activities. These innovations advance SAP’s Autonomous Enterprise vision, in which people manage the strategic direction of work while assistants coordinate specialized agents to execute routine work across apps, data and workflows. The Joule Assistants, accessed through Joule Work (SAP’s AI engagement layer), will help orchestrate multi-step CX workflows that use data from SAP and third-party systems. This will allow customer-facing teams to gain insight and act within a single, governed flow, rather than coordinating across disconnected systems. The Joule Assistants noted below span key customer operations scenarios. Marketing and Engagement Assistants will help marketing teams identify priority audience segments, design and activate campaigns grounded in operational data, and create and adapt content at scale across channels and performance signals. The Campaign Assistant uses audience intelligence to recommend targeting strategies, while the Content Assistant generates and personalizes content by audience, channel and performance signal. This builds on SAP’s April 2026 Google Cloud Next announcement, where integration across SAP Engagement Cloud, SAP CX, Joule and Gemini Enterprise enable secure, cross-platform agents to drive complex marketing strategies. Unified Commerce New assistants will help commerce teams anticipate inventory needs, capture demand across channels, convert intention into purchase, fulfill orders efficiently, reward loyal customers and improve future planning. The Merchandising Assistant will evaluate product performance and enrich assortments based on demand signals, while the Shopping Assistant provides purchasing guidance and buy-for-me capabilities. Fulfillment risk can be anticipated by the Order Lifecycle Assistant, which monitors and optimizes sourcing decisions before issues escalate. SAP Commerce is partnering with Google to extend these capabilities across AI-led commerce environments. This includes multimodal capabilities from Gemini models and an agentic platform to help enable rapid delivery of modern, composable storefronts that remain connected to SAP’s operational systems. Additionally, integration with Google Merchant Center helps optimize product feeds. SAP also endorses the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), which brings intelligent product discovery and consistent experience across search and agent-driven channels. Sales and Revenue Revenue teams will be able to use Joule Assistants to coordinate demand generation, accelerate lead qualification and routing, manage pipeline and seller communications, and guide quoting and pricing through to close. The Deal Qualification Assistant will help accelerate lead-to-pipeline conversion through qualification, routing and conversion. Sellers can ask the Sales Assistant to help manage pipeline and communications, while the Deal Closing Assistant can automate quotes and pricing and facilitate orders through closing. Service Service teams will be able to help customers resolve issues independently, accelerate case resolution with full contextual grounding, and address billing and subscription inquiries. Drawing on order history, service entitlements and financial records, the Self-Service Assistant will help customers resolve issues independently and prepare cases for escalation when required. Service teams can engage the Case Management Assistant to help analyze context and accelerate resolution. They can also ask this assistant to coordinate case preparation and workflows across service organizations. To improve service performance, the Service Management Assistant will track sentiment and provide additional insight. Parloa and SAP are deepening their partnership to embed Parloa’s AI agents within the SAP Service Cloud solution, giving businesses a smarter, more connected way to manage customer interactions. Unlike traditional AI tools that treat each customer touchpoint in isolation, the integration connects conversations to live business data and service workflows, supporting end-to-end resolution within one continuous thread. This can result in a meaningful shift in how businesses handle customer service. Teams can move beyond reactive, one-off responses and instead tie conversations directly to operational processes, reducing friction and accelerating resolution times. The partnership demonstrates that enterprise AI is shifting from stand-alone tools to embedded solutions that operate where business data lives. Parloa is available now on SAP Store. General availability for the following Joule Assistants is planned for Q2 2026: Shopping Assistant, Merchandising Assistant, Sales Assistant, Deal Qualification Assistant, Self-Service Assistant and Case Management Assistant. General availability for the following Joule Assistants is planned for Q3 2026: Content Assistant, Campaign Assistant, Deal Closing Assistant, Order Lifecycle Assistant, and Service Management Assistant. Where to find more info: Press release: Read more about the Parloa partnership

Press release: Read more about the Google Cloud partnership SAP Commerce Cloud Introduces Mid-Market Support, Unified Payment, Composable Commerce New SAP Commerce Cloud solutions are designed to serve the needs of specific market segments and business scenarios. SAP Commerce Cloud Edition for Mid-Market Organizations The new cloud ERP edition for SAP Commerce Cloud addresses the needs of mid-market and growing organizations, as well as enterprises seeking a more standardized commerce deployment. The edition will provide a preconfigured approach to digital commerce processes, helping organizations get value faster while remaining aligned with core business operations. Because this edition of SAP Commerce Cloud runs directly on SAP Cloud ERP, commerce professionals can access financial, sales and operational data — and apply it to pricing, ordering and fulfillment. Additionally, customers can access quotes, orders, contracts, invoices and shipment information from multiple channels in one place, while internal teams can share data across customer‑facing and back‑office systems. Payment Capabilities for SAP Commerce Cloud The SAP Unified Payment solution will extend SAP Commerce Cloud with payment capabilities natively embedded in the commerce process. Payments can be handled as part of the order‑to‑cash workflow, including financial posting, settlement visibility and reconciliation — all delivered within a single SAP-managed experience. For businesses that require greater flexibility, the open payment framework for SAP Commerce Cloud will expand to include PayPal and Checkout.com. With the new open payment framework, merchants will be able to connect payment service providers to SAP Commerce Cloud using SAP‑managed integrations, without the cost and complexity of custom development. Services for Composable Commerce SAP will expand its composable commerce offering with new cart and checkout services. This will help organizations take a modular approach to commerce implementations; the services are API-first and cloud-based, and work with both SAP and non-SAP systems. The new cart and checkout services add functionality that works across channels and storefronts. The services can connect directly to pricing, promotions, loyalty, tax, payment, inventory, sourcing, and order management. Built for global use, they include support for data separation, role-based access and country-specific tax handling. General availability for the cloud ERP edition for SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Unified Payment is planned for Q3 2026. General availability for the cart and checkout services is planned for Q4 2026. SAP Sales Cloud Innovations for Consumer Products and Utilities Industries Industry-specific functionality has been added to SAP Sales Cloud solutions to support sales professionals at consumer products and utility companies. AI Innovation Provides Insight for Field Sales at Consumer Products Companies The SAP Sales Cloud Version 2, field sales add-on helps with on-the-ground field sales execution. Designed for consumer products companies, it also supports field-driven sales models common in mill products and mining, wholesale distribution, life sciences and manufacturing companies. Rather than relying on manual processes or disconnected tools for visit planning and retail execution, field representatives can use the new add-on to plan visits, capture activity in real time, and complete in-store objectives. A new mobile app that works online and offline will provide AI-driven sales insights to support field sales activities. Consolidating field-activity data in a single, governed system can give sales leaders a more complete view of brand performance across consumer and retail lines of business, helping make forecasting and decision-making more reliable. These capabilities will also support field sales representatives and sales operations professionals. The add-on is live now. General availability of the offline retail-execution mobile app is planned for July 2026. Improved Alignment Between Utility Sales and Service The utilities add-on for SAP Service Cloud Version 2 will offer utility companies a new guided sales process that helps align product allocations and service addresses with the appropriate customer. Accurately assigning products to service addresses has long been a challenge for utilities, particularly in regulated environments where sales, service and billing processes must remain tightly aligned. The add-on is integrated with the SAP S/4HANA Utilities solution and supports order capture through fulfillment, keeping operational and billing processes connected in the back end. It provides sales experiences tailored to the needs of regulated utility environments, helping sales and service teams better manage customer interactions. General availability is planned for June 2026. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

2.5 Supply Chain Management Autonomous SCM Enabled by Joule Assistants, Joule Agents and Industry AI Scenarios SAP is accelerating the shift toward Autonomous Supply Chain Management by embedding AI directly into the core systems that plan, produce, move and maintain goods — all grounded in trusted business data and governed processes rather than stand-alone AI tools. In this model, people remain responsible for strategic decisions and oversight, while assistants can coordinate agents to handle high‑volume, time‑sensitive work across SAP applications, data and workflows. This moves supply chain teams beyond manual monitoring and handoffs and toward more continuous, self‑optimizing operations. The Industry AI portfolio extends this approach with agentic capabilities designed for specific industries, allowing organizations to apply automation and industry-relevant intelligence. Joule Assistants will support a broad range of supply chain activities: Product Design Assistant: connects data across product design, engineering and downstream processes to support change decisions, support compliance efforts and coordinate collaboration — helping teams reduce rework and deliver higher-quality products more efficiently.

connects data across product design, engineering and downstream processes to support change decisions, support compliance efforts and coordinate collaboration — helping teams reduce rework and deliver higher-quality products more efficiently. Manufacturing Assistant: a multi-agent system that orchestrates execution across manufacturing operations. It unifies people, operational goals and processes to guide real-time decisions while balancing production and workforce priorities.

a multi-agent system that orchestrates execution across manufacturing operations. It unifies people, operational goals and processes to guide real-time decisions while balancing production and workforce priorities. Asset and Service Assistant: orchestrates agentic workflows to advance autonomous asset management. It transforms asset signals and service requests into prioritized work, coordinates maintenance needs across networks and optimizes schedules and execution for operational roles.

orchestrates agentic workflows to advance autonomous asset management. It transforms asset signals and service requests into prioritized work, coordinates maintenance needs across networks and optimizes schedules and execution for operational roles. Planning Assistant: brings AI-driven agents into day-to-day planning workflows, including exception management, demand fulfillment and inventory driver assessment — enabling planners to detect issues earlier, understand constraints faster and respond to change more consistently.

brings AI-driven agents into day-to-day planning workflows, including exception management, demand fulfillment and inventory driver assessment — enabling planners to detect issues earlier, understand constraints faster and respond to change more consistently. Logistics Assistant: helps improve logistics performance across warehouse and transportation operations by orchestrating AI agents that execute the activities required to move goods from arrival through storage and delivery.

helps improve logistics performance across warehouse and transportation operations by orchestrating AI agents that execute the activities required to move goods from arrival through storage and delivery. Business Network Assistant: uses AI to facilitate collaboration across buy‑side, sell‑side and partner networks, enabling more autonomous source‑to‑pay execution, improved working‑capital optimization, agile logistics coordination and closer alignment between asset operators and service providers. General availability for the Manufacturing Assistant is planned for Q2 2026. General availability of the Asset and Service Assistant and Logistics Assistant is planned for Q3 2026. General availability of the Product Design Assistant, Planning Assistant and Business Network Assistant is planned for Q4 2026. A new version of the SAP Digital Manufacturing solution will support more autonomous, agile operations in regulated industries, including life sciences and high tech. New capabilities will help manufacturers more effectively define and adapt shop‑floor tasks and workflows, manage compliance requirements and operate complex production environments. New AI features will help teams identify and address issues earlier, strengthen compliance efforts and traceability, and reduce reliance on custom development and manual documentation. These updates will bring AI-assisted decision support directly into shop-floor execution and manufacturing processes. Other enhancements include: Updates to the production operator dashboard in SAP Digital Manufacturing: will help manufacturers tailor operator experiences faster and guide workers through daily tasks. Companies can also use AI to vibe code custom plugins when needed.

will help manufacturers tailor operator experiences faster and guide workers through daily tasks. Companies can also use AI to vibe code custom plugins when needed. Managing electronic batch records: will help manufacturers in regulated industries meet compliance requirements by documenting production activities via electronic batch records. Users can review and approve records with electronic signatures, manage version history for traceability and attach supporting documents for regulatory purposes.

will help manufacturers in regulated industries meet compliance requirements by documenting production activities via electronic batch records. Users can review and approve records with electronic signatures, manage version history for traceability and attach supporting documents for regulatory purposes. High‑tech printed circuit board manufacturing execution: will add execution and traceability support for panel‑based PCB production. High‑tech manufacturers can manage complex production flows with greater control, automation and traceability. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. AI Capabilities Support Engineering to Manufacturing Handover New AI capabilities for engineering-to-manufacturing processes will help teams identify the downstream impact of design and master-data changes before those changes disrupt production. Previously, production engineers and master-data specialists relied on spreadsheets and manual coordination to understand how design updates would impact manufacturing bills of materials (BOMs), routings, production versions, cost or lead times. New capabilities will surface potential impacts directly in context, helping reduce rework, shorten change cycles and align production data as changes move from design into manufacturing. The Manufacturing Assistant will also support engineering-to-manufacturing handover and production master data management within SAP Cloud ERP. When product definitions are handed over from design (or updated later), the assistant helps identify affected BOMs, routings, production versions, cost and lead time implications. This can help teams address issues earlier and more consistently across downstream manufacturing processes. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. Other AI-assisted capabilities will include: AI agent “window” added to the SAP Engineering Control Center integration tool: A context-aware panel will allow users to interact with complex control center functions using natural language or guided workflows, automating routine tasks such as approvals, version control and status updates. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

A context-aware panel will allow users to interact with complex control center functions using natural language or guided workflows, automating routine tasks such as approvals, version control and status updates. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Smart recommender for manufacturing BOMs: AI will analyze historical BOMs and planning data from SAP Cloud ERP to recommend BOMs. Production engineers can create BOMs faster and more consistently, replacing manual processes. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. In addition, a new Joule Agent for sustainability will work with the Manufacturing Assistant to embed the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management application directly into day‑to‑day operations. The agent analyzes reported safety observations and incidents; recommends follow‑up actions, risk assessments and controls; and generates updated, approved safety instructions to help integrate EHS and sustainability requirements into core manufacturing processes. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. New SAP Field Service and Asset Management Solution The new SAP Field Service and Asset Management solution will use AI to optimize planning, scheduling, dispatching and field execution for asset operations and field services. Delivered via a single experience, the solution will integrate with SAP Cloud ERP so work execution, parts usage and associated costs are coordinated consistently across service, operations and finance. This can reduce handoffs, improve end-to-end visibility and establish a foundation for more autonomous asset and service management. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. Together with the Asset and Service Assistant, these capabilities help convert alerts, anomalies and service requests into prioritized work. They also guide technicians with AI-generated briefings and diagnostics and help ensure outcomes are reflected in maintenance strategies and health models. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. SAP IBP Capabilities Better Align Commercial Decisions with Supply Planning Industry-focused innovation in the SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) solution will better connect commercial decisions with supply planning. By linking the SAP Revenue Growth Management solution and SAP IBP, promotion and price-pack plans will be directly reflected in supply planning, helping organizations reduce stockouts, excess inventory and unnecessary write-offs. Supply essentials is a new set of planning capabilities ready to use “out of the box” that will help planning teams get up and running faster while applying consistent planning logic across products, locations and networks. New capabilities will include: Vendor-managed inventory: supports supplier-led replenishment based on point-of-sale and inventory signals aligned with service targets and promotion calendars, reducing stockouts, manual effort and chargebacks while strengthening retailer collaboration. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

supports supplier-led replenishment based on point-of-sale and inventory signals aligned with service targets and promotion calendars, reducing stockouts, manual effort and chargebacks while strengthening retailer collaboration. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. Transportation load-building enhancements: can automatically assemble full, compliant loads based on cube, weight and delivery constraints, helping planners reduce freight costs and emissions while improving on-time-in-full performance. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

can automatically assemble full, compliant loads based on cube, weight and delivery constraints, helping planners reduce freight costs and emissions while improving on-time-in-full performance. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. Deployment enhancements: can improve how suppliers allocate inventory across the network by optimizing complex inventory flows. The system can determine where supply should be placed to best meet demand priorities — such as promotions, e-commerce fulfillment and shelf-life constraints. General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

can improve how suppliers allocate inventory across the network by optimizing complex inventory flows. The system can determine where supply should be placed to best meet demand priorities — such as promotions, e-commerce fulfillment and shelf-life constraints. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. Product planning for co- and by-products: will model joint production yields so planners can balance primary with secondary outputs, optimize runs and costs, and reduce waste and write-offs — capabilities that previously required manual workarounds in process manufacturing environments. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. In parallel, Joule Agents used by the new Planning Assistant will support tasks such as exception management, demand fulfillment assessment and lead-time analysis. Sustainability insights from a Joule Agent for footprint optimization in the SAP Sustainability Footprint Management solution can also inform supply and logistics planning decisions. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. AI Capabilities Strengthen Logistics Execution and Warehouse Labor Planning New Joule Agents for logistics will work with the Logistics Assistant to help advance Autonomous Supply Chain Management. These agents will support execution‑level decisions — such as validating inbound receipts and aligning labor and shifts with real workload — so organizations can respond faster and operate more consistently across warehouse and transportation operations. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. The SAP Logistics Management solution will be integrated with SAP Cloud ERP to deliver end-to-end logistics execution and automated fulfillment. The unified solution connects warehousing, transportation and carrier collaboration, while AI- and mobile-powered capabilities can simplify operations, improve productivity and enable faster, smarter decisions. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. In addition, new predictive warehouse labor intelligence in the SAP Extended Warehouse Management application will help organizations anticipate workforce constraints earlier. AI capabilities can predict warehouse labor needs by analyzing historical data, real-time execution metrics and workload forecasts. The system flags fulfillment risks and underlying drivers so operations teams can staff proactively, avoiding operational disruptions and maintaining service levels. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

3. INDUSTRY AI style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

3.1 Industry AI Applications AI Solutions for Industry-Specific Scenarios SAP is introducing Industry AI, a portfolio of industry-specific scenarios. Comprised of relevant applications, data models and agentic capabilities, the scenarios will provide a framework that combines line-of-business capabilities with deep industry knowledge to help automate end-to-end processes. SAP has identified seven initial industry scenarios that span multiple functions and vertical sectors. In each scenario, Joule Assistants will coordinate Joule Agents that address domain and industry scenarios. The initial Industry AI scenarios include: Autonomous asset management: Will initially focus on oil, gas and energy and expand to support industries including industrial manufacturing, mill products and mining, travel and transportation, and utilities. The Asset and Asset and Service Assistant will help eliminate siloed systems by orchestrating assets, maintenance activities, health and safety, and connected supply chains. See Autonomous Supply Chain for planned availability.

Will initially focus on oil, gas and energy and expand to support industries including industrial manufacturing, mill products and mining, travel and transportation, and utilities. The Asset and Asset and Service Assistant will help eliminate siloed systems by orchestrating assets, maintenance activities, health and safety, and connected supply chains. See Autonomous Supply Chain for planned availability. Autonomous adaptive production: Will initially focus on industrial manufacturing and expand to support industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, engineering, construction and ops, and high tech. The Sales Assistant will help orchestrate configure-to-order and engineer-to-order workflows across teams, helping companies eliminate silos and coordinate across engineering, sales, production and service teams. See Autonomous CX for planned availability.

Will initially focus on industrial manufacturing and expand to support industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, engineering, construction and ops, and high tech. The Sales Assistant will help orchestrate configure-to-order and engineer-to-order workflows across teams, helping companies eliminate silos and coordinate across engineering, sales, production and service teams. See Autonomous CX for planned availability. Autonomous commodity management: Will initially focus on agribusiness and expand to support industries including automotive; mill products and mining; and oil, gas and energy. The Commodity Trading Assistant will coordinate among a network of specialized Joule Agents to connect traders, planners and logistics. This will help unify processes including commodity origination, trading, freight, crushing and refining schedules, domestic sales and integrated risk analytics. General availability for the Commodity Trading Assistant is planned for Q4 2026.

Will initially focus on agribusiness and expand to support industries including automotive; mill products and mining; and oil, gas and energy. The Commodity Trading Assistant will coordinate among a network of specialized Joule Agents to connect traders, planners and logistics. This will help unify processes including commodity origination, trading, freight, crushing and refining schedules, domestic sales and integrated risk analytics. General availability for the Commodity Trading Assistant is planned for Q4 2026. Autonomous project delivery: Will initially focus on professional services and expand to support industries including education and research; construction; high tech; oil, gas and energy; media; and industrial manufacturing. Joule Assistants will help orchestrate the project lifecycle across selling, planning, staffing, sourcing, delivering, billing and the delivery model. The Project Management Assistant will help ensure projects are executed more smoothly and support organizations’ specific business strategies, while other assistants for project billing and time and expenses will support more accurate, timely billing processes between service providers and clients. General availability for the Project Management Assistant is planned for Q4 2026.

Will initially focus on professional services and expand to support industries including education and research; construction; high tech; oil, gas and energy; media; and industrial manufacturing. Joule Assistants will help orchestrate the project lifecycle across selling, planning, staffing, sourcing, delivering, billing and the delivery model. The Project Management Assistant will help ensure projects are executed more smoothly and support organizations’ specific business strategies, while other assistants for project billing and time and expenses will support more accurate, timely billing processes between service providers and clients. General availability for the Project Management Assistant is planned for Q4 2026. Autonomous regulated manufacturing: Will initially focus on life sciences and expand to support industries including consumer products, chemicals, mill products and mining, and wholesale distribution. The Batch Release Assistant will help highly regulated companies orchestrate supply chain, sourcing, production execution and quality compliance across the entire planning and manufacturing process. General availability for the Batch Release Assistant is planned for Q4 2026.

Will initially focus on life sciences and expand to support industries including consumer products, chemicals, mill products and mining, and wholesale distribution. The Batch Release Assistant will help highly regulated companies orchestrate supply chain, sourcing, production execution and quality compliance across the entire planning and manufacturing process. General availability for the Batch Release Assistant is planned for Q4 2026. Autonomous revenue growth management: Will initially focus on consumer products and expand to support industries such as agribusiness and wholesale distribution that sell through retailers. It will help trade-planning teams and key account managers use complex commercial data to make better decisions across planning, execution and settlement. The Trade Planning Assistant and Last Mile Distribution Settlement Assistant will help teams identify growth opportunities, optimize commercial terms and respond more quickly to performance signals. General availability is planned for H2 2026.

Will initially focus on consumer products and expand to support industries such as agribusiness and wholesale distribution that sell through retailers. It will help trade-planning teams and key account managers use complex commercial data to make better decisions across planning, execution and settlement. The Trade Planning Assistant and Last Mile Distribution Settlement Assistant will help teams identify growth opportunities, optimize commercial terms and respond more quickly to performance signals. General availability is planned for H2 2026. Autonomous unified commerce: Will initially focus on retail and expand to support industries such as consumer products, industrial manufacturing, and wholesale distribution that manage complex, multichannel sales. Joule Assistants such as the Planning Assistant will use demand signals to improve launch forecasts, better manage inventory and lower carrying costs. Other assistants will also help optimize product content across agentic search engines and digital storefronts to improve discovery, increase conversion and surface new product opportunities. See Autonomous Supply Chain Management and Autonomous CX for planned availability. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

4. BUSINESS AI PLATFORM style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

4.1 Artificial Intelligence SAP Domain Models Deliver SAP-Aware Domain Intelligence and Code SAP Domain Models are AI models trained on SAP domain knowledge, which can include code, data, metadata, business processes, architecture knowledge and documentation. When customers initiate a query or want to create code, the models are designed to provide results firmly grounded in SAP context instead of relying on generic internet knowledge. Combined with context graphs and agents, the models bring deep SAP knowledge to Joule, Joule Studio, Joule Agents and SAP applications. SAP Domain Models will help: Create custom extensions in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and SAP Ariba: Developers in Joule Studio can use specialized models for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba to understand and generate clean core-compliant code from natural language.

Developers in Joule Studio can use specialized models for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba to understand and generate clean core-compliant code from natural language. Query information in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and SAP Ariba: Customers can use natural-language prompts in Joule to access customer data that is grounded in the underlying data models and the business context. These capabilities will help create clean core extensions while preserving SAP standards and governance. Access through the SAP Early Adopter Care program is available now. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Enhancements to Generative AI Hub, New SAP-RPT-1.5 Help Scale AI Agents and Apps New Generative AI Hub Capabilities Enhancements to the generative AI hub in the SAP AI Core infrastructure combine integration with hyperscaler-agnostic operations to help increase accuracy and support enterprise-wide adoption of business AI. The enhancements will enable developers to: Build new user experiences with AI: Speech‑to‑speech (S2S) recognition helps agent and app developers build natural, end‑to‑end voice experiences into SAP applications. This is generally available now.

Speech‑to‑speech (S2S) recognition helps agent and app developers build natural, end‑to‑end voice experiences into SAP applications. This is generally available now. Contextualize AI within customers’ business processes: The introduction of SAP Business Data Cloud data products on the generative AI hub can unify data and AI on SAP Business AI Platform. Data products will ground LLMs in trusted organizational data and provide the SAP-RPT AI model with contextual information to improve tabular prediction accuracy and better reflect day-to-day business operations. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

The introduction of SAP Business Data Cloud data products on the generative AI hub can unify data and AI on SAP Business AI Platform. Data products will ground LLMs in trusted organizational data and provide the SAP-RPT AI model with contextual information to improve tabular prediction accuracy and better reflect day-to-day business operations. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Govern AI: Inference observability can capture AI use traces and user feedback, enabling AI governance and usage insights and tracing. This will be generally available in Q4 2026. SAP-RPT-1 AI Model Advances with Tabular Orchestration Capabilities SAP-RPT-1, the tabular AI model in the SAP Foundation Model family, has advanced to SAP-RPT-1.5. Tabular models help analyze structured data from sources that have missing data or incomplete information — like a database with missing sales information. With tabular orchestration, customers can scale tabular AI across the enterprise. Tabular orchestration includes retrieval-augmented prediction (RAP), a new capability that retrieves data from customers’ data sets and feeds it to SAP-RPT-1.5. This will enable the model to use more context, increasing prediction accuracy for enterprises with large volumes of data. General availability for the retrieval-augmented prediction feature is expected Q3 2026. Delivered on SAP’s generative AI hub and accessible via APIs, the new tabular orchestration model will include new modules and capabilities: Context selection and management module: automates context engineering and model handling by selecting the context, building the API call and returning business predictions at runtime.

automates context engineering and model handling by selecting the context, building the API call and returning business predictions at runtime. Model switching: makes switching between models easier via a unified interface, allowing users to adopt the latest tabular model technologies without having to rework their entire workflow.

makes switching between models easier via a unified interface, allowing users to adopt the latest tabular model technologies without having to rework their entire workflow. Open model ecosystem: allows customers to switch between SAP and select partner tabular models, including Nexus by Fundamental, without redesigning workflows. This provides flexibility while maintaining a consistent enterprise architecture.

allows customers to switch between SAP and select partner tabular models, including Nexus by Fundamental, without redesigning workflows. This provides flexibility while maintaining a consistent enterprise architecture. Explainability enhancements: deliver explanations at the column and row levels, helping users identify the business attributes and historical records that influenced predictions — making it easier to trust, validate and act on model outputs.

deliver explanations at the column and row levels, helping users identify the business attributes and historical records that influenced predictions — making it easier to trust, validate and act on model outputs. A new chat assistant in the SAP-RPT playground: enables users to explore tabular data using natural language questions and drill into the underlying results. General availability for these modules and capabilities is planned for H2 2026. Where to find more info: News: Read more about the partnership with Fundamental Enhanced SAP AI Agent Hub Solution Helps Manage and Govern Agentic AI The SAP AI Agent Hub solution has been enhanced with capabilities and is now available to more SAP customers through Joule Studio. SAP AI Agent Hub, formerly available only to SAP LeanIX customers, is a vendor-agnostic command center that helps customers discover, inventory, govern and evaluate AI agents across the enterprise landscape. It also helps govern large language models (LLMs) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. As organizations deploy AI agents at scale across multiple platforms and vendors, the hub will help them track which agents exist, what they do and whether they are operating safely and compliantly. SAP AI Agent Hub addresses this with a single, structured system of record for all AI assets, regardless of where they were built or the platform they run on. New capabilities and integrations with other SAP solutions will provide a complete and auditable view of AI activity across the organization to enterprise architects, IT administrators and AI centers of excellence. Innovations include: AI registry: A centralized inventory of all AI agents, LLMs and MCP servers in the enterprise allows assets to be automatically discovered across platforms and organized with classification, status and architecture context. This is generally available now.

A centralized inventory of all AI agents, LLMs and MCP servers in the enterprise allows assets to be automatically discovered across platforms and organized with classification, status and architecture context. This is generally available now. AI observability: Session health, goal completion rate, tool-call correctness and root cause analysis are available for all SAP agents in the inventory. Users can drill into individual sessions in the SAP Cloud ALM solution to trace tool calls and system interactions at each point in the execution. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

Session health, goal completion rate, tool-call correctness and root cause analysis are available for all SAP agents in the inventory. Users can drill into individual sessions in the SAP Cloud ALM solution to trace tool calls and system interactions at each point in the execution. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Evaluation and verification: Structured assessments capture AI risk rating, build type, attached architecture decisions and compliance mappings for any agent, LLM or MCP server. A formal verification workflow helps ensure no asset operates in production without a verified governance record. This is generally available now.

Structured assessments capture AI risk rating, build type, attached architecture decisions and compliance mappings for any agent, LLM or MCP server. A formal verification workflow helps ensure no asset operates in production without a verified governance record. This is generally available now. Identity and access control: Integration with SAP Cloud Identity Services makes it easier to centrally manage access, identities and policies for agents. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

Integration with SAP Cloud Identity Services makes it easier to centrally manage access, identities and policies for agents. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Agent mining: Integration with SAP Signavio solutions help show how agents execute tasks across defined steps, measuring path completion, conformance and activity coverage. This makes it easier for architects and process owners to verify that an agent follows the appropriate execution pathway. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

Integration with SAP Signavio solutions help show how agents execute tasks across defined steps, measuring path completion, conformance and activity coverage. This makes it easier for architects and process owners to verify that an agent follows the appropriate execution pathway. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Org chart and skills mapping: Integration with SAP SuccessFactors enables HR and business leaders to map agents to business units and organizational charts. As agent deployment scales, this helps leaders understand which skills are impacted, which teams are using agents and how the workforce is changing. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. SAP and Anthropic Plan to Bring Claude to SAP Business AI Platform SAP and Anthropic announced plans to expand their collaboration to deliver advanced AI solutions to enterprise customers. Claude, Anthropic’s AI model, will become a primary reasoning and agentic capability embedded across SAP’s AI-enhanced solution portfolio, enabled by Joule and Joule agents. Claude will empower agents to take real action for SAP customers, across finance, ​​HR, procurement, and supply chain. Agents using Claude connect to SAP Business AI Platform to understand business context grounded in SAP data, make ​​more accurate decisions, and operate safely within defined processes. Anthropic and SAP will also work to build custom agents and agentic workflows in SAP – optimizing for key industries such as public sector, healthcare, education, life sciences and utilities. Solutions for AI Digital Sovereignty Rolled Out on EU AI Cloud Building on sovereign offerings such as SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2), Delos and BLEU, SAP and Microsoft continue deepening their collaboration to deliver trusted sovereign cloud solutions for customers worldwide. Together, they are expanding support for RISE with SAP on SAP Sovereign Cloud running on Microsoft Azure. This will give customers greater choice in how and where they run mission‑critical SAP workloads, without compromising data residency, security or governance. This offering is generally available today for customers in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India, Europe and the UK. Mistral on SAP Business AI Platform is available now on SAP’s cloud infrastructure, with Cohere North on SAP Business AI Platform to follow in June 2026. These offerings allow customers to choose the preferred AI platform within their region, operated by SAP or a trusted partner. Customers can use an AI assistant as well as agents to boost productivity, or design, customize and deploy their own AI workflows. At the same time, they can maintain full control over their AI landscape — including infrastructure, platform, models, prompts and execution — helping ensure governance and compliance with local regulations. This news follows the EU AI Cloud solution announcement and shows momentum for the company’s vision to expand deployment of solutions with sovereign capabilities, including EU AI Cloud and SAP Sovereign Cloud. Mistral on SAP Business AI Platform is generally available now. General availability for Cohere North on SAP Business AI Platform is planned for June 2026. Where to find more info: Product: Learn more about SAP Sovereign Cloud Updates to the SAP Joule for Consultants solution will help reduce the time users spend searching scattered documents, internal knowledge repositories and project files when executing SAP projects and cloud transformations. These capabilities include: Custom knowledge grounding: connects SAP Joule for Consultants to a separate grounding service where organizational content is indexed via SAP AI Core. It enables Joule to securely index and reference an organization’s methodologies, policies, templates and delivery standards alongside SAP‑curated knowledge. By grounding responses in company‑specific documentation, consultants can receive more accurate guidance that aligns with established ways of working across projects and engagements. This is generally available now.

connects SAP Joule for Consultants to a separate grounding service where organizational content is indexed via SAP AI Core. It enables Joule to securely index and reference an organization’s methodologies, policies, templates and delivery standards alongside SAP‑curated knowledge. By grounding responses in company‑specific documentation, consultants can receive more accurate guidance that aligns with established ways of working across projects and engagements. This is generally available now. Expert workspace: introduces personalized “experts” that help tailor guidance for specific projects, domains or workstreams. Context is retained across conversations so users can switch between initiatives while preserving project-specific knowledge. This is generally available now.

introduces personalized “experts” that help tailor guidance for specific projects, domains or workstreams. Context is retained across conversations so users can switch between initiatives while preserving project-specific knowledge. This is generally available now. Landscape awareness: adds context from a customer’s SAP and non‑SAP IT landscapes to SAP Joule for Consultants. This enables responses based on actual systems, versions and configurations rather than generic best practices. This capability provides more precise guidance across complex environments and reduces the need for consultants to repeatedly specify technical context. General availability is expected in H2 2026. SAP for Me Introduces AI Support The SAP for Me portal will now feature Jouleas its unified customer entry point, providing customers an AI‑enabled entry point that understands intent and can guide them to the right information, service or action. Additionally, conversational and agentic AIfeatures will provide intuitive navigation and a consistent user experience to help customers complete tasks faster and increase self-service adoption. Improvements include: Private cloud workspace: adds new AI features and gives users access to Joule Work as the central interaction layer. When customers enter the workspace, they can see the most urgent tasks and use conversational AI to help create service requests, check system status or find relevant services. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

adds new AI features and gives users access to Joule Work as the central interaction layer. When customers enter the workspace, they can see the most urgent tasks and use conversational AI to help create service requests, check system status or find relevant services. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Agentic case resolution: brings AI agents into support workflows to analyze new cases, detect duplicates, suggest routings and draft responses. For select priority cases, AI agents can recommend replies, which helps reduce manual effort, improve triage accuracy and shorten resolution timelines. This is available now to SAP customers. SAP for Me with Joule will be rolled out in phases starting May 2026, at no extra cost to customers. SAP for Me also supports Joule activation. Managed by SAP, this can provide customers with a standard activation path for Joule, helping them use and benefit from AI more quickly. This is generally available now. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

4.2 Business Data Cloud Agentic AI Capabilities in SAP Business Data Cloud Agentic AI capabilities within SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) will support data professionals with data management, analytics and planning scenarios. Joule Agents will be able to respond to user queries and automate tasks such as data products creation, dataset preparation or dashboard generation — so customers can receive results without using multiple tools and workflows. This can help organizations discover, prepare and act on operational data more quickly and efficiently. Joule will provide one unified point of entry across various SAP BDC components, helping customers more easily understand how data is connected and governed across the organization. It can generate more accurate outputs, automate complex workflows and execute context-aware actions. New agentic capabilities include: Expanded data product search and creation: Fully managed data products are a core component of SAP BDC and new conversational AI capabilities will simplify how users search for, create and customize data products. Using natural language, users can quickly find existing data products, understand their structure and meaning, and generate new ones from SAP and non-SAP source systems (including line-of-business applications). The new agentic AI capabilities make it easier to customize data products to specific business needs, expediting what was previously a manual, multi-step process. A governance layer helps ensure that data integrity and security are maintained throughout every interaction.

Fully managed data products are a core component of SAP BDC and new conversational AI capabilities will simplify how users search for, create and customize data products. Using natural language, users can quickly find existing data products, understand their structure and meaning, and generate new ones from SAP and non-SAP source systems (including line-of-business applications). The new agentic AI capabilities make it easier to customize data products to specific business needs, expediting what was previously a manual, multi-step process. A governance layer helps ensure that data integrity and security are maintained throughout every interaction. Automated planning and analytical models: For planning and modeling teams, Joule can provide a simple conversational experience that improves what has been a multi-step technical process. Data modelers can describe the analytics or planning model required — specifying granularity, dimensions and data sources — and a Joule Agent generates it by selecting the right data products, applying best practices and identifying recommended configurations. Planning teams can take this a step further and use the agent to initiate full planning cycles, create and adjust versions, apply calculation logic and publish results. All this can be done through conversational prompts, without requiring deep familiarity with planning tools.

For planning and modeling teams, Joule can provide a simple conversational experience that improves what has been a multi-step technical process. Data modelers can describe the analytics or planning model required — specifying granularity, dimensions and data sources — and a Joule Agent generates it by selecting the right data products, applying best practices and identifying recommended configurations. Planning teams can take this a step further and use the agent to initiate full planning cycles, create and adjust versions, apply calculation logic and publish results. All this can be done through conversational prompts, without requiring deep familiarity with planning tools. Business insights surfaced more easily: Now nontechnical users can ask complex analytical questions in natural language and Joule will provide insights across business domains and lines of business. Because Joule uses SAP BDC data products and the SAP Knowledge Graph, it can use fully managed ontologies to understand processes, relationships and context across the enterprise, enabling more complete and accurate insight.

Now nontechnical users can ask complex analytical questions in natural language and Joule will provide insights across business domains and lines of business. Because Joule uses SAP BDC data products and the SAP Knowledge Graph, it can use fully managed ontologies to understand processes, relationships and context across the enterprise, enabling more complete and accurate insight. AI-assisted story generation capability in SAP Analytics Cloud: Joule also accelerates story generation in SAP Analytics Cloud by automatically transforming data models, business context and user queries into dashboards and composable visualizations. Business users can quickly create these dashboards and visualizations without deep technical expertise, and then continue the conversation after they are built (asking follow-up questions, drilling into KPI drivers, surfacing executive-ready insights and exploring trends) within a single, conversational experience. These capabilities are currently offered as a private preview. SAP’s Open Data Ecosystem Expands with AWS Connectivity SAP continues to expand its open data ecosystem with new integration between SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). SAP BDC Connect for Amazon Athena will provide secure, bi-directional zero-copy integration between SAP BDC and Amazon Athena. The zero-copy architecture helps preserves context, lineage and governance from SAP BDC, enhancing discovery and consumption of both SAP and AWS data. Teams can build reports, dashboards and AI agents faster in a governed environment without replication delays. SAP Business Data Cloud is already available on AWS in the US, Germany, Japan, Canada, Australia and Singapore. SAP BDC Connect for Amazon Athena is planned to be generally available in H2 2026. Where to find more info: Blog: Read the blog from SAP and AWS SAP HANA Cloud Now Natively Available in SAP Business Data Cloud SAP HANA Cloud is now natively available in SAP BDC. Customers with SAP BDC can now consume SAP HANA Cloud with a single contract and shared capacity pool alongside other core solution components, such as SAP Analytics Cloud and the SAP Datasphere solution. Instances are provisioned directly from SAP for Me and can be scaled up or down based on business needs. Data product consumption, semantic onboarding, and interoperability with SAP BDC are supported. A streamlined migration path for organizations running SAP HANA on premises is also supported. As the AI database of SAP BDC, SAP HANA Cloud gives agents a single in-memory database that brings vectors, graphs, relational and spatial data together with business context — helping ensure trustworthy agent reasoning. SAP HANA Cloud in SAP Business Data Cloud is generally available now. Master Data Management with SAP Business Data Cloud The SAP Master Data Governance application on SAP S/4HANA is now generally available as a core component of SAP BDC. This application can help customers govern policies and master data across their business data fabric, strengthening trust and accuracy for downstream agents and applications. Governed master data can be activated as part of the single offering of SAP BDC, providing users with a single place to consolidate and sync business data related to customers, suppliers, products, finance and other areas. SAP’s recent announcement of its intent to acquire Reltio, a leading master data management company, will further strengthen the data fabric provided by SAP BDC and enable users to identify and merge SAP and non-SAP data products into one reliable record system for master data. This marks a key step toward a fully interoperable data platform for enterprise-wide agentic AI, helping ensure Joule and Joule Agents operate on high-quality, connected data that delivers faster, more reliable outcomes across the business. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

4.3 Joule Studio Build Agents, Apps, Extensions and Workflows with Joule Studio A new, SAP-managed Joule Studio will help transform how developers work and accelerate the way agents, applications, extensions and workflows are built.Joule Studio, a key pillar of SAP Business AI Platform, empowers developers to move from business intent to production-ready solutions faster. Developers can also manage the full lifecycle of AI-driven innovations with integrated capabilities for building, extending and orchestrating agents and applications. Learn more. Personalized insights and capabilities help build agentic solutions: Joule Studio is embedded in Joule Work (the engagement layer) providing AI capabilities to create a unified experience for agent and application development, integration and agentic workflows. It can offer users personalized insights and agent capabilities, allowing developers to quickly and easily customize and extend agents or agentic workflows. In addition, Joule Work provides visibility of agents across the development and deployment lifecycles, and it includes a new MCP builder to streamline MCP server creation and enable interoperable agent connectivity.

Joule Studio is embedded in Joule Work (the engagement layer) providing AI capabilities to create a unified experience for agent and application development, integration and agentic workflows. It can offer users personalized insights and agent capabilities, allowing developers to quickly and easily customize and extend agents or agentic workflows. In addition, Joule Work provides visibility of agents across the development and deployment lifecycles, and it includes a new MCP builder to streamline MCP server creation and enable interoperable agent connectivity. New enterprise AI coding capabilities complement existing developer tools: Joule Studio now provides developers with intent-based development capabilities using business context. Rather than starting from a blank canvas, users can describe their business intent in natural language. The solution uses a Joule Agent from SAP Signavio to augment developers’ intent with details about the organization's architecture landscape and generate a structured requirements document for agents, workflows, applications or solutions, including specifications, code, scaffolding and test artifacts. These features are enriched with more context by SAP Domain Models and SAP Knowledge Graph. They can provide customers with a fully governed solution that better understands their business needs before code is written. Developers can work within the coding tools they already use, such as VS Code, other agentic IDEs and MCP-enabled toolchains. SAP processes and data context are retained and ground every generated artifact in real enterprise logic. Users can also access Joule Studio design-time tooling within the development space of the Joule Work engagement layer to create agents and extensions.

Joule Studio now provides developers with intent-based development capabilities using business context. Rather than starting from a blank canvas, users can describe their business intent in natural language. The solution uses a Joule Agent from SAP Signavio to augment developers’ intent with details about the organization's architecture landscape and generate a structured requirements document for agents, workflows, applications or solutions, including specifications, code, scaffolding and test artifacts. These features are enriched with more context by SAP Domain Models and SAP Knowledge Graph. They can provide customers with a fully governed solution that better understands their business needs before code is written. Developers can work within the coding tools they already use, such as VS Code, other agentic IDEs and MCP-enabled toolchains. SAP processes and data context are retained and ground every generated artifact in real enterprise logic. Users can also access Joule Studio design-time tooling within the development space of the Joule Work engagement layer to create agents and extensions. New pro-code capabilities and preferred agent frameworks: Developers using Joule Studio will be able to create agents using low-code and pro-code capabilities and their preferred agent frameworks, such as LangGraph, AutoGen and LlamaIndex. The new building experience uses SAP Domain Models and SAP Cloud SDK for Python; agents will have a native understanding of SAP’s proprietary code, architecture and data models that generic LLMs and tools cannot replicate. This enables agents to reason and execute across SAP systems with more precision. Agents created in Joule Studio will natively support MCP and A2A protocols to connect and collaborate with third-party tools and agents, making them interoperable and scalable for multi-agent execution. Customers can track agent performance with metrics that capture tool usage, cost, accuracy and execution to enable continuous improvement.

Developers using Joule Studio will be able to create agents using low-code and pro-code capabilities and their preferred agent frameworks, such as LangGraph, AutoGen and LlamaIndex. The new building experience uses SAP Domain Models and SAP Cloud SDK for Python; agents will have a native understanding of SAP’s proprietary code, architecture and data models that generic LLMs and tools cannot replicate. This enables agents to reason and execute across SAP systems with more precision. Agents created in Joule Studio will natively support MCP and A2A protocols to connect and collaborate with third-party tools and agents, making them interoperable and scalable for multi-agent execution. Customers can track agent performance with metrics that capture tool usage, cost, accuracy and execution to enable continuous improvement. Integration with Business Transformation Management solutions: Joule Studio will be integrated with Business Transformation Management solutions, such as SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX, enabling customers to discover, monitor and govern SAP and non-SAP AI agents across their enterprise landscapes. Enhanced enterprise architecture transparency and governance support decision-making, helping users maintain clearer oversight of their agents and processes. These integrations also enable Joule Studio users to access capabilities like SAP AI Agent Hub, agent and process mining, and architecture levels without switching context, supporting continuous improvement initiatives for agents and other solutions. Joule Studio is available via an early customer adoption program now; with general availability expected in Q3 2026. n8n Partnership to Bring Visual AI Workflow Orchestration to the Autonomous Enterprise n8n will be available as a fully managed environment inside the Joule Studio solution on SAP Business AI Platform. Working from the n8n canvas directly within Joule Studio, SAP software developers will be able to visually build AI workflows and combine agentic capabilities with process automation, connecting SAP to the broader landscape of tools and services their organizations depend on. Core to this partnership is n8n's embedded environment running on SAP's cloud infrastructure. This will enable workflows to stay where the most sensitive business systems already are — meaning compliance will be built in for organizations operating under GDPR, sector-specific regulations or internal data residency policies. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Where to find more info: Blog: Read more about the n8n partnership Partnership with Vercel for Design Tooling A new partnership between SAP and Vercel will give Joule Studio users greater choice in how they build digital experiences. Customers can continue to use SAP-opinionated tools such as SAPUI5 and the SAP Fiori UX in cases where consistency and standards matter, while using Vercel to build flexible web experiences that prioritize speed and custom designs in frameworks like next.js. The partnership enables faster innovation, broader developer choice and richer experiences while preserving SAP enterprise-grade security and governance. General availability is planned for H2 2026. Joule Studio Runtime and NVIDIA Partnership Help Securely Deploy Enterprise Agents Joule Studio runtime will directly connect to Joule Studio and enable customers to deploy agents, applications and workflows in a secure, production-ready, fully managed environment. This governed foundation will help customers meet compliance standards and have safer maintenance updates in production. It also will help reduce the complexity of infrastructure provisioning, including runtime configuration; cluster management; and compute, storage and model access. Additionally, agents deployed on Joule Studio runtime can be equipped with persistent, long-term memory. Supported by SAP HANA Cloud, this capability makes agents highly personalized by giving them the ability to store, retrieve and reuse information and user preferences across sessions and tasks. General availability of these features is planned for Q3 2026. SAP and NVIDIA Are Shaping the Future of Autonomous AI Agents SAP and NVIDIA are collaborating to bring secure agentic AI to the enterprise. The SAP Business AI Platform embeds NVIDIA OpenShell into Joule Studio runtime for added security and enterprise governance. SAP’s domain knowledge of enterprise architecture combined with NVIDIA software for specialized agent skills and secure autonomous agents gives enterprises an extra layer of control for agents from design to production. Where to find more info: News: Read more about SAP’s partnership with Nvidia here style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

4.4 Integration Suite New SAP Integration Suite Capabilities Drive AI Orchestration and Governance AI innovation in SAP Integration Suite will enhance the ability of organizations to integrate and govern agents, applications and workflows. With enhanced orchestration, visibility and governance, SAP Integration Suite will help agents and workflows run more reliably, securely and compliantly. New agentic orchestration capabilities: will help enable event-driven automation across SAP and third-party systems. By coordinating specialized agents within governed workflows and triggering actions based on business events, organizations can automate cross-system processes better and respond to change faster. This fosters movement from static process execution toward more adaptive operations: actions can be initiated in real time, manual interventions can be reduced and complex processes can run more resiliently across hybrid landscapes. General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

will help enable event-driven automation across SAP and third-party systems. By coordinating specialized agents within governed workflows and triggering actions based on business events, organizations can automate cross-system processes better and respond to change faster. This fosters movement from static process execution toward more adaptive operations: actions can be initiated in real time, manual interventions can be reduced and complex processes can run more resiliently across hybrid landscapes. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. Real-time data ingestion: will capture, process and deliver real-time events and data to AI and application services. This can strengthen contextual grounding, support agent-driven workflows and enable timely and relevant responses. It also helps organizations connect live business signals with AI-driven experiences, enabling improved AI output quality, reduced latency and more responsive, context-aware processes across SAP and third-party systems. General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

will capture, process and deliver real-time events and data to AI and application services. This can strengthen contextual grounding, support agent-driven workflows and enable timely and relevant responses. It also helps organizations connect live business signals with AI-driven experiences, enabling improved AI output quality, reduced latency and more responsive, context-aware processes across SAP and third-party systems. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. Analytics agent for API management: will allow users to ask questions in natural language and receive dynamic insights in both visual and textual formats. This will make it easier to explore API data, move beyond predefined dashboards and make informed decisions. General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

will allow users to ask questions in natural language and receive dynamic insights in both visual and textual formats. This will make it easier to explore API data, move beyond predefined dashboards and make informed decisions. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. Curated API exposure for MCP servers: enables developers using SAP Integration Suite to create MCP servers by only exposing the most relevant sets of APIs. This will better align API exposure to agent needs and strengthen agent readiness. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

enables developers using SAP Integration Suite to create MCP servers by only exposing the most relevant sets of APIs. This will better align API exposure to agent needs and strengthen agent readiness. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. AI gateway within SAP Integration Suite: will provide governed AI access into API-centric integration scenarios. By combining API management and integration with SAP AI Core, organizations can create more secure, cost-aware and context-rich AI interactions across SAP and third-party systems. General availability is planned for Q4 2026.

will provide governed AI access into API-centric integration scenarios. By combining API management and integration with SAP AI Core, organizations can create more secure, cost-aware and context-rich AI interactions across SAP and third-party systems. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. New migration agent: will help customers modernize SAP’s process integration and orchestration (PI/PO) artifacts. By identifying reuse opportunities and generating compatible Groovy scripts for custom adapter modules and Java mappings, this agent will help accelerate transition to the cloud, expand modernization coverage and improve artifact quality and maintainability. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

will help customers modernize SAP’s process integration and orchestration (PI/PO) artifacts. By identifying reuse opportunities and generating compatible Groovy scripts for custom adapter modules and Java mappings, this agent will help accelerate transition to the cloud, expand modernization coverage and improve artifact quality and maintainability. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Joule added to SAP Integration Suite: introduces a more intuitive approach to managing the integration lifecycle from design to operations. Users can take advantage of this capability within SAP Integration Suite to generate integration flows more efficiently, streamline message transformations and accelerate error resolution. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

4.5 Business Transformation Management New AI Capabilities Across SAP’s Business Transformation Management Portfolio New AI assistants, agents and features will enrich the Business Transformation Management portfolio from SAP. With enhancements embedded across Business Transformation Management portfolio from SAP, SAP Signavio and WalkMe solutions, customers will be able to more easily create a connected transformation environment that helps them achieve positive business outcomes. Enterprise Architecture Assistant for SAP LeanIX The Enterprise Architecture Assistant in SAP LeanIX will help keep enterprise architecture data updated for faster, better decision-making. New agents will support the assistant, helping to convert internal documents into structured data, add external research to fact sheets, and accelerate the architecture alignment across SAP LeanIX, SAP Signavio and SAP Cloud ALM. General availability is planned for June 2026. SAP Signavio Portfolio Adds Joule Assistants, Joule Agents and AI Capabilities Joule Assistants, Joule Agents and AI capabilities across the SAP Signavio portfolio will help organizations improve business processes through root cause analysis, customer feedback and simplified process analysis. Process Transformation Assistant: allows users with no analytical background to use natural language to conduct sophisticated process analysis and design, consult on improvements, receive recommendations, and build and prioritize value cases. The assistant combines process knowledge from multiple specialist agents to guide organizations through their process transformation journey. General availability is planned for Q4, with core process consulting capabilities released as stand-alone agents in May 2026.

allows users with no analytical background to use natural language to conduct sophisticated process analysis and design, consult on improvements, receive recommendations, and build and prioritize value cases. The assistant combines process knowledge from multiple specialist agents to guide organizations through their process transformation journey. General availability is planned for Q4, with core process consulting capabilities released as stand-alone agents in May 2026. SAP Signavio solutions, AI-assisted root cause analysis capability: helps turn insights from SAP Signavio Process Intelligence into recommendations. General availability is planned for May 2026.

helps turn insights from SAP Signavio Process Intelligence into recommendations. General availability is planned for May 2026. SAP Signavio solutions, AI-assisted context analyzer, text-to-event matching capability: analyzes customer feedback to identify sentiment and patterns, connecting experience data from multiple sources to process events for a holistic view of customer experience. General availability is planned for May 2026. New AI Capabilities in WalkMe Solutions The WalkMe portfolio will add AI-generated enhancements that contextualize task-critical information and reduce application switching for workflow completion. New AI learning tools will help transform single-format content into multiple engaging educational experiences. Smart highlights feature in WalkMe solutions: uses AI capabilities to provide a more seamless user experience that proactively presents users with the information required to complete tasks in one place, eliminating the need to switch applications or systems. Smart highlights can be delivered in any web application and will gather context from SAP SuccessFactors, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba, Salesforce, Jira and ServiceNow. General availability is planned for May 2026.

uses AI capabilities to provide a more seamless user experience that proactively presents users with the information required to complete tasks in one place, eliminating the need to switch applications or systems. Smart highlights can be delivered in any web application and will gather context from SAP SuccessFactors, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba, Salesforce, Jira and ServiceNow. General availability is planned for May 2026. AI capabilities for learners and creators in the WalkMe Learning Arc solution: enables on-the-fly creation of modern learning experiences, including AI-generated podcasts and agentic AI tutoring. General availability is planned for Q4 2026. SAP Signavio Capabilities for Compliant, AI-Driven Process Improvements New capabilities in SAP Signavio will help organizations scale AI within their operations responsibly, helping ensure that AI agents enhance process performance in a dependable, compliant manner. First, process atoms in SAP Signavio will provide customers with business knowledge snippets including rules, constraints and goals that define behaviors and provide guardrails for AI agents. These reusable components help ensure that new agents and AI tools are built to comply with relevant legislation and regulations and fall with company-specific parameters. They embed decision logic and compliance requirements directly into process models and can be used for conformance checks — validating whether actual process execution matches intended patterns and highlighting nonconformances in complex flows. For customers, the value is more reliable, well-governed AI-driven operations, with clearer context for agents and better visibility into how processes actually run. This helps organizations scale AI responsibly while improving process performance and meeting regulatory and company-specific requirements. General availability is planned for Q4. Second, company memory is a new SAP Signavio feature that will help capture, analyze and operationalize collective business knowledge to govern AI agent execution. As organizations deploy increasing numbers of AI agents across business processes, this feature will help scale governance of multiple agents. Company memory provides a structured approach to governing AI agent execution by centralizing organizational knowledge. Rather than feeding individual documents or policies across numerous agents, it maintains a centralized knowledge base, contextually and geographically mapped, with bidirectional synchronization mechanisms that can allow operational feedback and updates to be systematically incorporated. General availability is planned for Q4. AI Features in SAP Signavio Advance Organizations’ AI Readiness Enhancements to SAP Signavio will help organizations accelerate AI readiness, improve user experience, strengthen enterprise governance and drive high-value transformation outcomes. The new features include: Flexible value capture and realization: This capability within the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager solution captures both monetary and non‑monetary value of transformation initiatives, providing a clearer ROI accounting. Replacing parallel spreadsheets, it tracks baselines, targets, financial impact, operational improvements and more within a single framework. General availability is planned for May 2026.

This capability within the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager solution captures both monetary and non‑monetary value of transformation initiatives, providing a clearer ROI accounting. Replacing parallel spreadsheets, it tracks baselines, targets, financial impact, operational improvements and more within a single framework. General availability is planned for May 2026. Process network intelligence: This provides a holistic view of how connected processes, activities and objects behave across the business so process improvements can address system-wide inefficiencies rather than isolated ones. It sifts through complex landscapes to reveal bottlenecks, dependencies, deviations and risks. This can speed up decision-making, reduce operational and compliance risks, and give AI systems the context required for safer, more accurate recommendations. Initial general availability is planned for June 2026, with subsequent deliveries in H2 2026.

This provides a holistic view of how connected processes, activities and objects behave across the business so process improvements can address system-wide inefficiencies rather than isolated ones. It sifts through complex landscapes to reveal bottlenecks, dependencies, deviations and risks. This can speed up decision-making, reduce operational and compliance risks, and give AI systems the context required for safer, more accurate recommendations. Initial general availability is planned for June 2026, with subsequent deliveries in H2 2026. Value-practice recommendations: AI assistance helps organizations establish and manage transformation practices. Companies gain visibility into their transformation readiness level and can move from analysis to structured action, and then use AI to guide transformation governance and value realization. This helps with faster decision-making, stronger accountability and improved alignment between strategy so organizations can deliver measurable outcomes more consistently. General availability is planned for May 2026.

AI assistance helps organizations establish and manage transformation practices. Companies gain visibility into their transformation readiness level and can move from analysis to structured action, and then use AI to guide transformation governance and value realization. This helps with faster decision-making, stronger accountability and improved alignment between strategy so organizations can deliver measurable outcomes more consistently. General availability is planned for May 2026. SAP Signavio Value Accelerators: New accelerators for supply chain management, finance and sales help customers jump-start transformation with ready‑made, line-of-business‑specific dashboards and process views that organizations can use to identify improvement opportunities and act on them sooner. General availability is planned for H2 2026.

New accelerators for supply chain management, finance and sales help customers jump-start transformation with ready‑made, line-of-business‑specific dashboards and process views that organizations can use to identify improvement opportunities and act on them sooner. General availability is planned for H2 2026. SAP Signavio Process Modeler solution redesigned: This will offer an updated user experience, AI-first architecture, new AI functionality and deeper integration with SAP Autonomous Suite. General availability is planned for H2 2026. SAP Signavio Deepens Integratation with Business Transformation Management Solutions New integration of Business Transformation Management solutions will simplify and speed up customer adoption. SAP LeanIX fact sheets will be integrated with the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager solution, connecting process intelligence with enterprise architecture insights. This can provide an enriched dataset for AI-assisted transformation recommendations and help organizations modernize systems more efficiently, adopt new technologies faster and deliver innovation more reliably. General availability is planned for June 2026. Additionally, WalkMe user guidance will be embedded directly in SAP Signavio. This will bring its in-app, contextual guidance into the user experience, eliminating the need for browser extensions or external tools. This capability improves the usability and adoption of SAP Signavio by reducing the learning curve that users often associate with new software. Beta availability is planned for end of Q2 2026; general availability is planned for Q4 2026. style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

5. CLOUD ERP style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

Joule Assistants and Joule Agents Available Across All Deployment Models The SAP Cloud ERP Private package now allows customers to take advantage of new Joule Assistants and Joule Agents across SAP Autonomous Suite. Additionally, SAP Cloud ERP Private customers can benefit from SAP’s Industry AI portfolio of industry-specific scenarios. The package provides an SAP customer with a solid foundation to scale AI and become an Autonomous Enterprise. With its domain knowledge and awareness of a company’s operating rules, SAP Cloud ERP Private supplies the intelligence for AI to be effective, accurate and relevant to the business. SAP-managed cloud operations and SAP Business AI Platform provide built-in controls and compliance, including AI security and governance. This allows customers to migrate to cloud ERP at their own pace and take advantage of the latest AI innovations from SAP — without disrupting critical end-to-end processes. For more information on availability, please see the Autonomous Suite and Industry AI news. Joule Assistants and Joule Agents in RISE with SAP Advance Cloud Transformation New Joule Assistants and Joule Agents embedded directly in RISE with SAP will help customers tackle complex, manual, time-intensive technical tasks in their cloud ERP migration and modernization journey. The initial set of assistants will orchestrate agents that can analyze system landscapes, improve data quality, speed clean core adoption through custom code discovery and remediation, apply best practice configurations, and automate testing and validation. This can help organizations modernize faster, reduce costs and minimize errors. It also gives IT teams more time to focus on adoption, governance and delivering business value. Customers can also use the assistant-led capabilities to help optimize existing ERP systems. Once they are live in the cloud, the assistants can handle code optimization, data quality monitoring, automated testing and change and release management. General availability for the migration and modernization assistants is planned for starting Q3 2026. Enhanced Services Fast-Track Agentic AI Across Hybrid Landscapes Dedicated SAP services, including the Max Success Plan, will enable customers to fast-track assistants and agents activation, helping drive adoption of agentic AI across their enterprises. The Max Success Plan specifically allows customers to adopt AI, including cloud and eligible on-premises systems, at their own pace as they move to the cloud. Joule Assistants and Joule Agents help keep critical workflows connected and undisrupted across customers’ hybrid landscape. General availability is planned for May 2026. Advanced Quality Gates in RISE with SAP Methodology Accelerate Clean Core Adoption Advanced quality gates within RISE with SAP Methodology will give customers a measurable way to assess their transformation readiness across the five principles of clean core. The quality gates will help customers align with best practices by using telemetry‑based system insights and scoring from the clean core measurement framework. This helps deliver stronger, more consistent governance by identifying risks and best practice deviations earlier in the transformation journey. General availability is planned for July 2026. Conduct Named SAP Strategic AI Partner for SAP Cloud ERP Transformation Conduct, the AI operating system for enterprise IT, has become a strategic AI partner for SAP Cloud ERP transformations. Conduct provides a shared workbench across the SAP change lifecycle, connecting business stakeholders, analysts, developers and testing engineers within a single AI-enabled environment. This enables end-to-end tasks to be completed with context and accuracy, including automated fit-gap analyses; production of up-to-date system documentation; and generating, testing, and deploying new code into custom systems. The solution integrates with SAP tooling (including the SAP Cloud ALM solution) so that teams can work within the systems they already rely on. This helps professionals across the delivery chain move faster and with greater confidence throughout transformation programs and day-to-day operations. The Endorsed App is planned to be generally available in Q2 2026. Where to find more info: Blog: Read about the Conduct partnership SAP and Palantir Enhance Partnership with AI-Supported Data Migration Tooling SAP enhanced its partnership with Palantir, helping to open new pathways for enterprise data migration. SAP AI-supported tooling will be complemented by Palantir’s AIP for data-migration scenarios, which will help simplify and expedite digital transformation for SAP customers, with Accenture as a co-innovation partner for joint customers. SAP customers can now leverage Palantir AIP for data migration scenarios alongside the agent-led toolchain from SAP, which includes business transformation tools and new migration and modernization assistants that can accelerate their transformations to SAP Cloud ERP. Palantir AIP for data migration scenarios is now available as an SAP Endorsed App on SAP Store. The solution extension is planned to be generally available to SAP customers in Q3 2026. Where to find more info: Blog: Read about the Palantir partnership style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

6. SUPPORT AND LEARNING style divider-top section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false

Read the press release See the SAP Sapphire 2026 press release, including product and partner announcements. Read more location sidebar toc-include false section-grid-empty-inner-spacing false