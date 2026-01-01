SAP Integrated Report 2025

Letter from the CEO
To Our Stakeholders
CEO Christian Klein reflects on 2025, with Business AI evolving from a possibility to a strategic necessity, and shares insights into SAP’s future perspectives.
Report sections
Financial Performance
Our overall financial performance was strong, driven by accelerated total revenue growth, higher profitability, and significantly improved cash generation.
Disciplined cost management and resilient execution despite a volatile environment strengthened our financial foundation and supported continued investment and shareholder returns.
Sustainability
Sustainability is a key driver of business success and strategic differentiation in the modern economy. In line with our purpose of “helping the world run better and improving people’s lives,” SAP aims to put sustainability at the core of every business. Sustainability is firmly anchored in our corporate strategy, governance, and Executive Board compensation system.
Report Data
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