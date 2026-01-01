SAP Integrated Report 2025

SAP anvil shapes blue
Letter from the CEO

To Our Stakeholders

CEO Christian Klein reflects on 2025, with Business AI evolving from a possibility to a strategic necessity, and shares insights into SAP’s future perspectives.

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Report sections
Financial Performance

Our overall financial performance was strong, driven by accelerated total revenue growth, higher profitability, and significantly improved cash generation.
Disciplined cost management and resilient execution despite a volatile environment strengthened our financial foundation and supported continued investment and shareholder returns.

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Sustainability

Sustainability is a key driver of business success and strategic differentiation in the modern economy. In line with our purpose of “helping the world run better and improving people’s lives,” SAP aims to put sustainability at the core of every business. Sustainability is firmly anchored in our corporate strategy, governance, and Executive Board compensation system.

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Report Data

We offer our stakeholders and readers a comprehensive view of the underlying report data. For a more user-friendly experience, key tables are also available for download and modeling.

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Investor Services

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