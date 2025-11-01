SAP Integrated Report 2024
Letter from the CEO
To Our Stakeholders
CEO Christian Klein looks back on strong growth and innovation performance in 2024 and gives insights on SAP‘s future perspectives.
Financial Performance
Following the significant investments we have made in recent years in our cloud transition, 2024 was another transformative year for SAP. We focused particularly on key growth areas and on scaling revenue and profitability. Despite economic pressure in some regions, especially in developed Europe, SAP’s global market footprint showed resilience and our business performance continued its strong upward trend.
Sustainability
Sustainability is a key driver of business success and strategic differentiation in the modern economy. Closely tied to our purpose of “helping the world run better and improving people’s lives,” SAP aims to put sustainability at the core of every business. Sustainability is firmly anchored in our corporate strategy, governance, and Executive Board compensation system.
Report Data
We offer our stakeholders and readers a comprehensive view on the underlying report data. Key tables are available for download and modeling purposes. With that, we aim to make our report more user-friendly.
