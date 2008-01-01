SAP
Integrated Report
2022
Letter from the CEO
CEO Christian Klein writes about SAP's resilience and how our own Cloud transformation has put SAP on the path to further success.
Financial and ESG Data
Introducing the central location for key financial and ESG data. Easy to navigate.
For online research and for download.
For online research and for download.
Financial Performance
SAP delivered again strong results with record cloud growth, meeting all outlook metrics for fiscal year 2022.
Environmental Performance
For over a decade now, climate action has been at the top of SAP’s corporate sustainability agenda. Find selected KPIs in more detail.
Contact and Services
Reach out to us if you need further assistance with the report. Simply use the service form to ask a question.
Social Performance