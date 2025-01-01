SAP TechEd News Guide 2024
Application Development and Automation
Application Development and Automation brings together low-code and pro-code tools in SAP BTP, helping businesses quickly build, extend, and automate applications while enhancing process efficiency and responding to customer demands.
Artificial Intelligence
SAP continues to ground artificial intelligence innovations to real business results through Joule, its generative AI copilot.
Cloud ERP
Cloud ERP solutions are essential for organizations seeking agility, innovation, and seamless transitions in today’s dynamic business environment.
Data and Analytics
SAP BTP Data and Analytics empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their data by integrating, managing, and analyzing it within an open and multi-cloud architecture.
Integration
Integration on SAP BTP ensures seamless connectivity and automation of business processes across diverse systems and environments.
