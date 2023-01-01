SAP exists to help the world run better and improve people's lives. Pursuing positive change through technological innovation has been our North Star for more than 50 years. At the SAP Sapphire conference in 2023, we're unveiling innovations that propel our ecosystem further down the path of progress and give customers the tools they need to tackle the future with confidence. We're helping enterprises around the world transform their business models to accelerate growth, put sustainability at the center of their operations, build resilient and agile supply chains, and increase productivity.

We're keenly aware of the central role artificial intelligence (AI) will play as we help our customers future-proof their businesses. We're at the beginning of a profound wave of technological change. At SAP, we focus on embedding AI into our solutions, combining cutting-edge technology with our unique industry and process expertise to provide solutions that help customers solve their most pressing problems. Customers can also deploy AI confidently because it's built responsibly.

Today, we're not only unveiling a raft of new AI capabilities built for business, but yesterday we also announced the next step in our longstanding partnership with Microsoft, collaborating on joint generative AI offerings to help organizations better attract, retain, and skill their people.

As we arm ourselves and our customers for the future, sustainability remains a key priority. Fifty years ago, SAP revolutionized financial accounting with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. Today, we're reinventing the "R" in ERP by extending the definition of resources to include carbon. Sustainable operations require common standards, hard data, and true accountability. That's what our green ledger promises: We're making carbon accounting as fundamental as financial accounting.

Future-proofing also means tackling lingering supply chain disruptions. We're helping customers bolster supply chain resilience by building on the success of SAP Business Network – where some US$4.5 trillion of trade is conducted annually – to create industry-specific networks, complete with tailored best practices.

Making the most of each of these crucial areas of innovation and the many more highlighted in this news guide requires agility, visibility, and insight. That's where SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) comes in. SAP BTP gives customers direct access to their entire end-to-end processes, data, and relevant context so they can innovate and automate to make better decisions, boost productivity, and enact fundamental transformations their enterprises will need to stay successful. New features launching today help users unify processes across SAP and non-SAP systems on premise and in the cloud, automate using low-code tools, and uncover critical insights faster.



We're glad you're with us on this journey and we hope you enjoy SAP Sapphire 2023. Please let us know what you think: press@sap.com.